A Historic ‘Centenary of Centenaries’ Concludes in Puttaparthi, India

Centenary Celebrations at Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi Prime Minister Modi, Shri RJ Rathnarkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sachin Tendulkar President of India Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnivas of Maharashtra World-Renowned Prague Philharmonic Orchestra performing at the Centenary celebrations Sathya Sai Baba's Samadhi in Puttaparthi

Six lakh devotees (600,000 approx), world leaders, Public Icons, the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, a 2,000-drone sky symphony, and Times Square

Sri Sathya Sai Baba showed the world that spirituality and service are not separate but two expressions of the same divine truth.” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A monumental and spiritually electrifying week-long celebration in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, India, culminated on 23rd November 2025 as devotees from around the world honoured the 100th Birth Centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The historic observance reached a majestic finale with more than six lakh devotees filling Hill View Stadium and millions more participating through a global live broadcast.The concluding evening ascended to extraordinary heights with a spellbinding performance by the world-renowned Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Moments later, a spectacular fusion of 2,000 synchronised drones, lasers and fireworks illuminated the night sky, turning the Puttaparthi horizon into a radiant symphony of unity, peace and divine love.It was a time of divine presence and national leadership. The week opened on the 18th November with the grand Sri Sathya Sai Rathotsavam and palanquin processions from Prasanthi Nilayam, drawing thousands into a wave of devotion that flooded the streets with hymns, lights and celebration.19th November was a landmark day as India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Maha Samadhi and addressed devotees at Hill View Stadium.Prime Minister Modi said “Sri Sathya Sai Baba showed the world that spirituality and service are not separate but two expressions of the same divine truth.”He released a ₹100 commemorative coin and special postage stamp honouring Sathya Sai Baba.World renowned Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also a former Sai Baba student of the Bal Vikas program. She delivered an emotional tribute, she said “There is only one religion, the religion of love & There is only one caste, the caste of humanity".Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled Baba’s guidance during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He said “Darshan of Bhagawan gave me the peace I needed in what I knew would be my final World Cup.”Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh were present.On 20th November, Union Ministers, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, addressed delegates at the XI Sri Sathya Sai World Conference. Gadkari remarked, “Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s ideals of truth, love, and service form a moral foundation for a compassionate and ethical India.” The World Conference focused on key areas including education, healthcare, water projects, youth leadership, and global unity.21st November, The Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, visited Prasanthi Nilayam and expressed deep reverence and said “Truth may be called by many names, but it shines as one — and Bhagawan embodied that truth through a lifetime of selfless service.”He lauded Baba’s humanitarian projects and their national impact.On the 22nd November, The Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced a special session in Poornachandra Auditorium.In her historic address, she said “Sri Sathya Sai Baba linked spirituality with selfless service and inspired millions to see service to humanity as service to God.”She praised the vast contributions of Sai institutions in free education, healthcare and drinking-water projects.The morning of 23rd November, the centenary day, witnessed a massive gathering at Hill View Stadium. Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice President of India, presided over the event and declared, “Sri Sathya Sai Baba is a global symbol of peace, compassion, and selfless service.”Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, also attended and addressed the assembly and said “Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba belongs to all humanity. His service transcends all boundaries, and his teachings continue to guide the nation.”His presence symbolised the unity of southern Indian states honouring Baba’s divine legacy.Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, reinforced “The Sri Sathya Sai institutions have transformed the lives of millions through drinking water, education and health. This centenary is a blessing for Andhra Pradesh and for the world.”The evening of 23rd November culminated in a breathtaking grand finale featuring a once-in-a-lifetime performance by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, presenting a specially curated tribute titled “The Eternal Symphony of Selfless Love”, which moved thousands to tears and included a powerful “One World, One Family” segment reflecting Baba’s universal message. The celebration then ascended into the heavens with a 2,000-drone light symphony that illuminated the Puttaparthi sky with magnificent formations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the globe symbolising unity, the message “Love All Serve All,” the Indian tricolour, and shimmering icons of peace, harmony, and divinity—culminating in a spectacular fusion of lasers and fireworks widely hailed as the greatest visual tribute ever offered to Baba.Adding to the global resonance, New York’s Times Square screens, one of the world’s most iconic broadcast locations, lit up with Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s message “100 Years of Love All, Serve All”, an offering organised and facilitated by TUFF Earth (The Unity of Faiths Foundation), honouring Baba’s universal and timeless message to humanity.Throughout the week devotees from over 100 countries joined via live webcast. Cities around the world held parallel centenary celebrations.Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee Shri RJ Rathnarkar said “This week has been a living offering of gratitude to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Every procession, every prayer, every symphony and every light in the sky carried one truth, that humanity is one family. Six lakh people on the ground and millions online have not simply witnessed a celebration, they have become part of a movement of love and service.”The 100th Birth Centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba is being marked through global programmes in over 120 countries, including Free medical camps, Drinking water expansion projects, Educational initiatives, Youth leadership programmes, Environmental service & Inter-faith dialogues.All inspired by Sathya Sai Baba’s eternal message “Love All Serve All & Help Ever. Hurt Never".

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.