Amid Troubled Memphis, MVP3 Foundation Unveils ‘Three Generations’ Mural Honoring John Amos, Healing Through Art

The Mural titled Three Generations on Front Street in Memphis Marie Pizano with KC Amos The late John Amos with former Mayor Jim Strickland

The "Three Generations" mural initiative seeks to highlight the crucial role of parental involvement in family and community life” — Dr. Shamender Talwar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MVP3 Foundation unveiled a mural titled 'Three Generations,' on Front Street in Memphis, TN. A rare and powerful portrait of fatherhood, as part of the Wall of Fame public arts initiative led by Marie Pizano, founder of the MVP3 Foundation, and Memphis Councilman Ford Sr. for the City of Memphis, following a Times Square billboard announcement and preceding the National Guard's arrival in Memphis.The unveiling ceremony featured a mural created by artist Cameron Hill, which was a joyous celebration that exceeded its formal expectations. A crowd of students, leaders, citizens, Christian patrons, and civil rights icons came together to hear prayers, proclamations, and personal reflections. County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. presented a proclamation and county key on behalf of the Shelby County Commission to recognize Hollywood actor John Amos' life and his contributions to the National Guard, lifetime achievement in film and television, and integrity in media.During the event, Marie Pizano emphasized the importance of parental involvement in children's lives, the global significance of media integrity, and the importance of integrity in artistic expression. Pizano also shared her background as a member of a military family with a distinguished legacy of service dating back to World War II and Vietnam. Many commended local leaders for collaborating with President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to Memphis to address crime. K.C. Amos reflected on the lasting legacy of his father, actor John Amos, who served in the National Guard and advocated for community safety.Included in the celebration was the John Amos Award, which was given to Rico Parker, a Southwest Tennessee Community College student who exemplified media integrity and community purpose.In May 2023, John Amos and his son K.C. attended a press conference with Pizano and former Mayor Jim Strickland at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, announcing John's involvement in several projects, including a documentary about civil rights icon Walter Bailey. The Amos' partnership with MVP3 Foundation evolved into a deeper connection, with K.C. saying, "Memphis welcomed us with open arms. My father considered purchasing a home here, and I may follow suit."The Unity of Faith Foundation (TUFF) initiated the Road to Memphis project in June 2023, a month after the MVP3 Foundation formalized its partnership with John Amos in May 2023. The Road to Memphis project, spearheaded by TUFF and featuring 33,000 musicians in a mental health music initiative, began with significant momentum. Despite encountering challenges in securing support following the transition to a new mayoral administration last year, the project continued to advance, driven by Marie Pizano's unwavering commitment to supporting TUFF's endeavors and mobilizing additional support from city leaders and other stakeholders who recognized Memphis's potential.Recently, the MVP3 Foundation, led by Pizano, encountered additional obstacles, even after a proclamation from the county; a county grant veto was issued by the Shelby County Mayor. However, the County Commissioners overturned the veto, thereby allowing the grant to proceed for the foundation. Pizano stated that despite facing challenges unrelated to her or the MVP3 Foundation, she was grateful for the grant for the projects within Memphis's complex political environment, including past setbacks and financial strain caused by John and K.C. Amos' unexpected departure from Memphis and their projects. She remains committed to continuing to honor her dear friend John Amos' wishes and pay tribute to the late actor, pave a pathway for careers for students, and bring healing to the community through the arts.Pizano has consistently demonstrated remarkable perseverance in the face of numerous challenges, while maintaining steadfast optimism regarding Memphis' potential and humanity. In 2020, subsequent to a significant setback due to the global shutdown and an investor's failure to provide financing, which foreclosed her envisioned studios and hub, Pizano showcased resilience by successfully opening a seemingly impossible project, saving the building from damage, and ultimately yielding Lightman Properties over half a million dollars in the new sale. Moreover, Pizano played a pivotal role in spearheading a now-mandated law, HB2588 TN, requiring parents undergoing divorce to receive education on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).Globally renowned psychologist and TUFF Earth Co-founder said “The Three Generations initiative seeks to highlight the crucial role of parental involvement in family and community life. Meanwhile, Marie Pizano, through the MVP3 Foundation, our ambassador in Memphis, endeavors to address trauma in children and promote education and job opportunities for students through the arts, while navigating the complex political landscape in Memphis with our global endorsement. We extend our full support and endorsement to her efforts to mitigate trauma for children in Memphis, reflecting our admiration for her story and mission, which is why we selected Memphis for this project, and we acknowledge the city's mental health and crime crisis".

