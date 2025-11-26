Sundance-Winning Actor Russell Tovey Stars in Oscar-Longlisted Director Sai Karan Talwar’s New Film I AM THE PRIZE

I AM THE PRIZE is based on a spec script Talwar developed with the BBC Writersroom and is set to tour the international festival circuit in 2026” — Ann Clare Bornholt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sundance-winning actor Russell Tovey stars in Oscar-longlisted director Sai Karan Talwar’s new short film I AM THE PRIZE, a bold exploration of toxic masculinity, misogyny, and the hidden truths of a controversial self-help figure.The story follows Anthony Selvon, a polarizing self-help figure whose carefully constructed identity begins to unravel during the height of a lecture tour. Through Anthony’s seminar, an intense interview, and deeply personal revelations, the film examines the fine line between empowerment and manipulation, and the heavy price of living a lie.The production was proudly filmed in Liverpool, continuing the city’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s most dynamic creative hubs.The film stars Russell Tovey, one of Britain’s most versatile and accomplished actors. Tovey has earned widespread acclaim for his performances on stage (Angels in America, The History Boys) and on screen (Being Human, Looking, Quantico). He is also the co-host of the hit art podcast Talk Art. This year, Tovey headlines Plainclothes, a 1990s-set romantic thriller that premiered at Sundance, and will soon lead The War Between the Land and the Sea, a BBC/Disney+ sci-fi epic drama series set within the Doctor Who universe.Sai Karan Talwar, I AM THE PRIZE's writer and director, is an award-winning filmmaker, BAFTA Connect Member, and 2025 alumnus of the BBC Writersroom’s Writers’ Access Group. His debut short Ghanimah was BAFTA & BIFA qualified, screening at over 60 festivals worldwide, earning multiple awards. His follow-up What Men Do for Love, a 15-minute single-take drama about the masculine ego at breaking point, is Oscar longlisted for 2026.I AM THE PRIZE is based on a spec script Talwar developed with the BBC Writersroom and is set to tour the international festival circuit in 2026.The cast also features Faith Alabi (Industry, We Are Who We Are), Jane Fowler (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, The Old Guard), Jack Sherlock (Hedda, Vigil), and Ola Teniola.Talwar said with I AM THE PRIZE, my collaborators and I aim to spark conversation about the self-help industry, a booming global business rarely scrutinized on screen, while probing the ethical dilemmas faced by those who wield influence over vulnerable lives.

