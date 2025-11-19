OTCM Protocol Welcomes Metrospaces, Inc. ($MSPC) as Second Security Meme Token Launch
Second SMT Launch Validates Multi-Industry Tokenization as Metrospaces Delivers Permanent Market Access to PropTech Shareholders
Groovy Compnay, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GROO)
Following the successful launch of $GROO representing Groovy Company's tokenized shares, Metrospaces becomes the second issuer to leverage OTCM Protocol's institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure. The protocol creates permanent, 24/7 global liquidity for shareholders of micro-cap public companies through its revolutionary Series M preferred share structure.
Metrospaces, trading on OTC Markets under ticker $MSPC, is redefining the intersection of property technology, travel rewards, and blockchain innovation through its strategic partnership with Travaleo, the tokenization platform of Genesis Holdings, Inc. The company pioneers "Rewards-as-an-Asset"—transforming travel loyalty from passive programs into dynamic, tradable, blockchain-native experiences.
"Metrospaces represents exactly the type of innovative company that benefits most from permanent tokenization," said Frank Yglesias CTO of OTCM Protocol. "Their vision of tokenized travel rewards aligns perfectly with our mission to create permanent markets where none exist. Through our Series M structure, we're providing their shareholders with institutional-grade 24/7 liquidity while maintaining full regulatory compliance."
The $MSPC Security Meme Token is backed 1:1 by Series M preferred shares held in perpetual custody by Empire Stock Transfer, Inc. Following OTCM Protocol's proven launch framework, $MSPC begins trading on a bonding curve with built-in security.
The $MSPC Launch date: Monday the 24 of November, 2025 at 18:00 EST
The $MSPC launch follows OTCM Protocol's three-phase pathway to permanent liquidity:
Phase 1: Launch – $5,000 minimum liquidity pool with 400M SMTs for community sale, 600M SMTs in company reserve under structured vesting schedule
Phase 2: Growth – Community building and price discovery under security protections, advancing toward graduation threshold
Phase 3: Graduation – Automatic migration to Raydium DEX upon reaching $75,000 market cap, unlocking mainstream DeFi liquidity and institutional access
Series M Structure: Permanent Markets, Zero Manipulation
The Series M preferred share structure pioneered by OTCM Protocol represents fundamental innovation in securities tokenization. Metrospace issued 1 billion Series M preferred shares with specific characteristics designed for permanent tokenization:
• Fixed quantity immune to stock splits or reverse splits
• No voting rights or dividends, protecting existing governance
• Convertible to common stock but not redeemable by the company
• Held in irrevocable, perpetual custody by Empire Stock Transfer
• Backed 1:1 by SMTs on the Solana blockchain
OTCM Protocol addresses a $50 billion market opportunity in trapped OTC micro-cap company value. Over 7,500 OTC-traded companies face limited liquidity, market maker abandonment, and shareholder frustration due to structural market inefficiencies. Traditional solutions have failed these companies, leaving billions in shareholder value effectively frozen.
"Oscar Brito CEO of Metrospaces, Inc. stated: I'm thrilled to welcome our entire shareholder community to this new era of Security Meme Tokens. The tokenization of Metrospaces shares through OTCM Protocol isn't just a technical milestone—it's the democratization of liquidity that micro-cap shareholders have deserved for decades. As we execute our PropTech vision with Travalio, our investors finally have the freedom to participate in a real, permanent market. This is what true shareholder community alignment looks like."
About Metrospaces, Inc.
Metrospaces is a next-generation PropTech and travel-rewards company being relaunched in strategic partnership with Travaleo, the tokenization platform of Genesis Holdings, Inc. The company is redefining how travelers, investors, and property owners interact with real-world assets by introducing one of the world’s first token-based travel rewards ecosystems.
Metrospaces integrates property management, boutique hotel experiences, and digital asset innovation into a single platform where rewards are earned not through traditional memberships or credit card programs, but through token ownership. The Metrospaces rewards token will allow holders to unlock a range of real-world benefits across Travaleo’s expanding portfolio of boutique hotels, branded residences, and luxury travel properties. These benefits include discounted stays, priority access, exclusive perks, and staged milestones such as naming rights for villas, suites, and residences.
By merging PropTech, tokenized assets, and travel utility, Metrospaces is pioneering a new category: Rewards-as-an-Asset, where loyalty is no longer passive, but a dynamic, tradable, blockchain-native experience.
About OTCM Protocol
Groovy Company, Inc. aka OTCM Protocol is a Wyoming corporation building the infrastructure layer-2 platform on Solana for tokenized OTC securities. The company has developed a revolutionary platform that enables 1:1 tokenization of illiquid stocks, where each (SMT) Security Meme Token is backed by actual shares held permanently in SEC-registered custody with Empire Stock Transfer. By converting dormant OTC securities into 24/7 tradable blockchain assets on Solana, OTCM Protocol creates permanent liquid markets for thousand of companies and millions of shareholders currently trapped in zero-liquidity positions. The platform addresses a $50 billion market opportunity by eliminating traditional market maker costs and abandonment issues through automated bonding curve mechanisms, enabling instant global access to previously untradable securities while maintaining full regulatory compliance through its proprietary "Howey Shield" framework.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations about future events and financial performance. These statements are not guarantees and subject to significant risks that could cause actual results to differ materially. OTCM Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment within the OTCM Protocol ecosystem, with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. While the Company believes tokens don't constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations may change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or complete loss. The tokenization of OTC securities requires regulatory approvals that may not be obtained. Blockchain technology and tokenized assets carry inherent risks including total loss. Investors should conduct independent due diligence and consult professional advisors before making investment decisions.
