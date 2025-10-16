OTCM Protocol, Inc. and Buffalo Firechat Show Partner for Inaugural Space Talk on X formally Twitter

Event to Unveil Revolutionary Tokenization Solution and Security Meme Token Launch on October 31, 2025

Groovy Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GROO)

We're not disrupting—we're building markets where none exist.”
— Board of Directors of OTCM Protocol
FAIRFILED, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: GROO) aka OTCM Protocol, a pioneering Solana blockchain Layer-2 infrastructure company transforming over-the-counter securities markets, today announced its first Space Talk on X (formerly Twitter) co-hosted by Buffalo Firechat Show, where the company will address the critical liquidity crisis plaguing America's over the counter markets and unveil its groundbreaking solution.

The Crisis: Thousand of Securities and Million of Shareholders Left Behind
The Space Talk will explore the stark reality facing over 15,000 OTC companies and millions of American shareholders trapped in untradeable positions. With thousands of micro-cap companies abandoned by traditional market makers and billion of dollars in dormant market capitalization, the over the counter markets represents one of the most underserved segments of American finance.

"Traditional market makers have systematically withdrawn from these untradable securities, leaving millions of shareholders with securities they cannot trade and companies without access to capital," the company will discuss during the Space Talk. "We're not disrupting functioning markets—we're creating permanent, sustainable markets where none exist."

The Solution: OTCM Protocol
During the Space Talk, OTCM Protocol will demonstrate how blockchain technology can restore liquidity to forgotten securities through:

-Perpetual Liquidity Pools: Bonding curve technology that provides 24/7 instant liquidity without traditional market makers
-Real Asset Backing: Every token backed 1:1 by real shares held at SEC-registered Empire Stock Transfer
-Regulatory Compliance: Full integration with existing securities laws and investor protections
-Democratized Access: Fractional trading with no minimum investment requirements and 0.05% total fees (80% lower than traditional over the counter markets)

Security Meme Token (SMT) Launch: October 31, 2025
The Space Talk will also provide exclusive details about the upcoming (SMT) Security Meme Token launch scheduled for October 31, 2025. SMTs represent a revolutionary asset class combining:

-Backed 1:1 Preferred "M" Shares to SMTs
-Instant tradability through perpetual bonding curves
-Professional custody through institutional-grade transfer agent
-Community-driven price discovery mechanics

The OTCM platform riding as a layer-2 on the Solana blockchain will power the entire ecosystem, offering holders governance rights via a (DAO) Decentralized Autonomous Organization, Staking Node, and launchpad access to new tokenized SMTs.

Event Details
What: OTCM Protocol, Inc. Inaugural Space Talk, Co-Hosted By: Buffalo Firechat Show
Where: X Spaces (formerly Twitter Spaces)
When: Friday October 17th, 2025 09:30 am EST
Topics: The systematic failure of traditional OTC companies, How OTCM Protocol creates permanent liquidity for forgotten securities, and Security Meme Token launch

Company Goal
With a comprehensive roadmap spanning Q4 2025 through 2026 and beyond, OTCM Protocol represents infrastructure investment in the future of securities trading:

Q4-2025 Target: 12 tokenized companies
Year 1 Target: 100 tokenized companies, $50M daily trading volume
Year 3 Target: 1,000 companies, $500M daily volume
Year 5 Target: 5,000 companies, $2.5B daily volume

About Buffalo Fireside Chats
Buffalo Fireside Chats (BFC) is a trading-focused media company that provides due diligence and analysis through interviews with company CEOs and other figures in the financial world. The platform uses both its YouTube channel and a private Discord community to share analysis and connect with investors. It is known for providing "due diligence from the source," with content often featuring deep dives into specific companies

About OTCM Protocol
Groovy Company, Inc. aka OTCM Protocol is a Wyoming corporation building the infrastructure layer-2 platform on Solana for tokenized OTC securities. The company has developed a revolutionary platform that enables 1:1 tokenization of illiquid stocks, where each (SMT) Security Meme Token is backed by actual shares held permanently in SEC-registered custody with Empire Stock Transfer. By converting dormant OTC securities into 24/7 tradable blockchain assets on Solana, OTCM Protocol creates permanent liquid markets for thousand of companies and millions of shareholders currently trapped in zero-liquidity positions. The platform addresses a $50 billion market opportunity by eliminating traditional market maker costs and abandonment issues through automated bonding curve mechanisms, enabling instant global access to previously untradable securities while maintaining full regulatory compliance through its proprietary "Howey Shield" framework.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations about future events and financial performance. These statements are not guarantees and subject to significant risks that could cause actual results to differ materially. OTCM Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment within the OTCM Protocol ecosystem, with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. While the Company believes tokens don't constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations may change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or complete loss. The tokenization of OTC securities requires regulatory approvals that may not be obtained. Blockchain technology and tokenized assets carry inherent risks including total loss. Investors should conduct independent due diligence and consult professional advisors before making investment decisions.

FRANJOSE YGLESIAS
Groovy Company, Inc,
+1 404-734-3277
