Groovy Company Announces the Minting of its (SMT) Security Meme Tokens on its OTCM Protocol

ABOUT GROOVY Groovy Company, Formally known as Santo Mining Corp. is a technology company revolutionizing the cannabis industry, using it's proprietary centralized Hyperledger Fabric layer-1 blockchain as our foundation, for authentication, traceability, and secure ecosystem for the entire supply chain. At the core of our platform are Groovy QR-NFTs—unique, tamper-proof identifiers embedded in cannabis products. These QR-NFTs, based on customized smart contracts to provide instant, verifiable product authenticity, combating counterfeiting and enhancing consumer trust. This includes a complete product history, from seed to sale, stored immutably on the blockchain for full transparency. Our innovative reward mechanism, the Groovy Rewards program, incentivizes consumer engagement. Users earn GROOVY tokens for authenticating products via the QR-NFTs, leaving reviews, and participating in the vibrant Groovy community. These tokens can be redeemed for exclusive discounts, access to premium content, and other valuable rewards, fostering loyalty and incentivizing brand adoption. We also offer a dedicated Geno Library, a specialized section of the platform for Geno IP owners. The Geno Library allows breeders to register their unique cannabis strains and automatically receive royalties from all sales of Groovy-verified products that utilize their registered genetics. This directly incentivizes the development of high-quality, unique strains, fostering a more sustainable, collaborative, and transparent ecosystem for all members of the cannabis community. Groovy is dedicated to building an industry that is truly transparent, traceable, and fair. Our Mission At Groovy, we believe in the power of blockchain technology to enhance transparency, traceability, and trust in the cannabis supply chain. Our mission is to empower breeders, cultivators, retailers, and consumers with cutting-edge tools and solutions that promote responsible practices, protect intellectual property, and ensure the quality and authenticity of cannabis products.

