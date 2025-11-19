WILLISTON BARRACKS / 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT, INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1009104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 11-17-2025 @ 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION:

1. First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2. Interference with Access to Emergency Services





ACCUSED: Joseph R. Breen

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18th, 2025 at approximately 0931 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a domestic violence incident that had occurred the previous evening November 17th, 2025 at a residence in Cambridge, VT.





Investigation determined that Joseph Breen (age 34) of Cambridge, VT had committed the offenses of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.





Breen was located at his residence in Cambridge and taken into custody without incident. He was additionally charged with Violation of Probation/Parole as a result of this incident and was ordered by the court to be held without bail pending arraignment. Breen was ultimately lodged at Northeast State Correctional Facility and is due to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.





The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Morrisville Probation and Parole Office throughout the course of this investigation.

















COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-19-2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast State Correctional Facility

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: Y

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.