WILLISTON BARRACKS / 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT, INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11-17-2025 @ 1615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION:
1. First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2. Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Joseph R. Breen
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18th, 2025 at approximately 0931 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a domestic violence incident that had occurred the previous evening November 17th, 2025 at a residence in Cambridge, VT.
Investigation determined that Joseph Breen (age 34) of Cambridge, VT had committed the offenses of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
Breen was located at his residence in Cambridge and taken into custody without incident. He was additionally charged with Violation of Probation/Parole as a result of this incident and was ordered by the court to be held without bail pending arraignment. Breen was ultimately lodged at Northeast State Correctional Facility and is due to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Morrisville Probation and Parole Office throughout the course of this investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-19-2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast State Correctional Facility
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.