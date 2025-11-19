beatBread Appoints Tracy Maddux as Interim CEO

beatBread Interim CEO Tracy Maddux beatBread's logo

Former CD Baby and Downtown Music Executive to Lead Next Phase of Growth for Artist-First Fintech Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- beatBread, a leader in funding for independent labels and musicians, today announced that music industry veteran Tracy Maddux has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.Maddux brings decades of leadership experience at the intersection of music, technology, and finance, and will guide beatBread through its next phase of growth while continuing the company’s mission of expanding financial freedom and creative independence for artists worldwide. Maddux’s appointment follows beatBread’s announcement last month of a $100m Global Independence Fund, designed to provide independent artists and labels the resources to compete with the majors without giving up control.Maddux succeeds Peter Sinclair, beatBread’s late co-founder and CEO, whose vision for a fairer and more transparent music industry remains central to the company’s purpose. He has been appointed as a long-term advisor to the beatBread board, and will lead the company on an interim basis while a global search for a new permanent leader continues.Ishan Sachdev, General Partner at beatBread’s lead investor Deciens, commented: “beatBread has strong momentum, and appointing Tracy Maddux as Interim CEO ensures that continues while we identify the right long-term leader to build on Peter Sinclair’s legacy. With his time at CD Baby and Downtown, he brings a rare combination of deep industry expertise and operational discipline, and he’s earned credibility with artists and labels over many years. That’s particularly important right now as labels continue to strive to maintain their independence in an environment that’s been impacted by Downtown’s sale to Universal. Tracy shares Peter’s exceptional commitment to empowering independence, and he’ll work with beatBread’s remarkable team, to advance the company’s growth while maintaining its artist-first mission.”“Peter Sinclair built beatBread on the belief that independent artists deserve access to the same financial tools as major-label acts, without sacrificing ownership or control,” said Maddux. “Having known Peter and admired his approach since beatBread’s founding, I’m deeply honored to help carry that vision forward. The company has built an exceptional foundation, with talented people, innovative technology, and growing trust across the industry, and I see enormous potential to expand that impact globally.”Maddux has spent much of his career championing independent creators. As CEO of CD Baby from 2010 to 2020, he led the company’s growth into one of the world’s largest distributors for independent artists, building lasting relationships across the artist and label community. As Chief Commercial Officer of Downtown Music Holdings, he subsequently helped drive commercial strategy across Downtown’s global music services portfolio.In addition to his executive leadership roles, Maddux has been an active investor and advisor in music technology. Earlier this year, he led a multi-million-dollar investment round in rights management platform OpenPlay, joining its Board of Directors to help scale data-driven tools for the independent sector.Under Maddux’s interim leadership, beatBread will focus on maintaining its strong growth trajectory, advancing platform innovation, expanding partnerships, and ensuring operational excellence. He will also play an active role in the company’s search for a permanent CEO, ensuring a seamless transition and long-term continuity.

