Savage names Ben Bates executive vice president, general counsel

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savage has named Ben Bates as the global supply chain company’s new executive vice president and general counsel.Bates brings more than 20 years of legal experience to the role, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and commercial transactions. He joined Savage in 2012 and most recently served as vice president and deputy general counsel.During his tenure at Savage, Bates has led a series of significant strategic transactions for the business, advising the company’s executive leadership and board on acquisitions, joint ventures, financings and divestitures.“Ben has been a trusted legal and strategic partner to our leadership team throughout his time with the company,” said Jeff Roberts, president and CEO of Savage. “His deep understanding of our business and breadth of experience will be an asset as we continue to grow the company.”Before joining Savage, Bates was a partner in the corporate and securities practice at Stoel Rives LLP and previously worked as a corporate and securities associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He also served as a foreign attorney in Tokyo, advising U.S. and Japanese companies on cross-border mergers, acquisitions and securities offerings.Bates earned a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from the University of Utah and a Juris Doctor from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.About SavageEstablished in 1946, Savage is a private company based in Midvale, Utah that owns and operates Bartlett, Energy & Mineral Services, Rail Services, Refinery Services and Texon. With more than 4,200 team members in nearly 200 locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, our companies are integral to the global supply chain, helping our customers and partners feed the world and power our lives.

