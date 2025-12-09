beatBread Surpasses $100 Million in Deal Funding As Company Marks Its Fifth Anniversary

beatBread's logo beatBread Interim CEO Tracy Maddux

1700 Deals Representing 67 Billion Streams Funded, With Platform Expanding To 42 Countries

beatBread has always believed that artists should never have to choose between access to capital and control of their work.” — Tracy Maddux, Interim CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- beatBread, a leader in funding for independent labels and musicians, today announced a series of major milestones that underscore its accelerating global scale and industry impact as it celebrates its fifth year of operations. The company has now funded artists and labels with over $100 million of advances across 1700 deals with creators in 42 countries. The music represented in the deals has generated 67.6 billion all-time streams, with 13.6 billion of those coming from deals signed in 2025 alone.The milestones demonstrate the strength of beatBread’s core mission to expand access to flexible, transparent funding that empowers creators to stay independent. That mission originated with beatBread founder Peter Sinclair, whose passing earlier this year was felt across the company and among the thousands of artists and labels who have benefitted from beatBread’s model. His vision for transparent, flexible financing continues to be reflected in the organization’s work today.“beatBread has always believed that artists should never have to choose between access to capital and control of their work,” said Tracy Maddux, beatBread’s interim CEO. “These milestones aren’t just big numbers, but proof that our work is more important than ever as independence continues to be under threat. Our responsibility as a team is to keep building and to keep expanding access for the independent music community that Peter championed from the very beginning.”Maddux, formerly CEO of CD Baby and Chief Commercial Officer at Downtown Music Holdings, joined beatBread in 2025 and is guiding the company during its search for a long-term CEO. Under his leadership, beatBread continues to strengthen its financing platform, refine its data and underwriting capabilities, and broaden its relationships with labels, managers, and distributors seeking modern alternatives to restrictive legacy deal structures.

