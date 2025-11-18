MPD Makes Arrest in a Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a home in Northwest.
On Friday, October 31, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the suspect gained access to an occupied apartment in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect stole the victim’s book bag that contained a laptop, money, and other personal items. The suspect fled the scene.
On Sunday, November 16, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 26-year-old Wilfrank Tsam-Djamen of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary One. Most of the victim’s property was recovered during a search warrant at the suspect’s home.
CCN: 25165501
###
