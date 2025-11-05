Joy in Motion: LATLC & OCTLC’s 8th Annual Great Tryke Giveaway Brings Smiles & Wheels to Kids with Special Needs

LATLC and OCTLC will be joining SoCal Trykers for their eighth Annual Great Tryke Giveaway at Bancroft Middle School SoCal Trykers will be joining LATLC and OCTLC for their eighth annual Great Tryke Giveaway at Bancroft Middle School LATLC and OCTLC are thrilled to join SoCal Trykers for their eighth annual Great Tryke Giveaway at Bancroft Middle School

A Day of Joy, Motion & Community as LATLC and OCTLC Gift Custom Trykes and Big Smiles to 20 Local Kids with Special Needs

These trikes open the world in a special way. Watching these kids take off with huge smiles reminds us that joy is found in moments of movement, laughter, and community.” — Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The parking lot will come alive with laughter, cheers, and the gentle whir of pedals as the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) and the Orange County Trial Lawyers’ Charities (OCTLC) host their 8th Annual Great Tryke Giveaway, gifting adaptive tricycles to 20 local children with special needs.For each young rider, the day promises a series of firsts — first turns, first races, first rides of pure freedom. Families and volunteers will gather to celebrate as the kids proudly show off their new trikes, customized to match their energy, personality, and spirit. In addition, LATLC and OCTLC volunteers will assemble 1,000 toiletry kits for U.S. Vets, supporting outreach programs across LA and OC Counties.From colorful streamers and shiny helmets to a joyful “ride parade,” the event embodies what childhood is all about: motion, confidence, and connection.“These trikes open the world in a special way,” says Megan Klein, LATLC’s 2025 President. “Watching these kids take off with huge smiles reminds us that joy is found in moments of movement, laughter, and community. This event is truly one of the happiest days of the year for everyone involved.”Michelle West, OCTLC’s 2025 President, adds, “What makes this day so meaningful isn’t just the trykes — it’s the incredible teamwork of volunteers, fellow attorneys and legal staff, and families coming together. Seeing everyone pitch in for the purpose of creating smiles, joys, and memories reminds us of the power of community and how much we can accomplish when we work together and give back.”Each tricycle will be specially fitted to its new rider by Ambucs, ensuring comfort and safety for every child. While LATLC plans to provide around 20 tricycles this year — fewer than in previous years — the spirit of the day remains the same: full of heart, celebration, and the pure joy of a good ride.Able ARTS Work will also be part of the celebration this year, bringing their creative spirit to the event with a button-making table for guests to enjoy. Their interactive art station adds another layer of fun and inclusion to the day — a reminder that community and creativity go hand in hand.Now in its eighth year, the Great Tryke Giveaway continues to be one of LATLC’s most cherished traditions, celebrating kids, kindness, and community connection.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)Founded in 2006, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to improving lives and strengthening communities across Southern California. Through hands-on volunteerism and charitable giving, LATLC supports programs focused on children, education, survivors of abuse, unhoused individuals, and people living with challenges or disabilities.For more information, visit www.latlc.org About Orange County Trial Lawyers' Charities:Orange County Trial Lawyers Charities began in 2020 with the objective of spreading the great work of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities to the Orange County Community. OCTLC provides financial support and volunteer service to local non-profit organizations to impact the local community and give back. For more information, visit www.octlc.org About SoCal Trykers:SoCal Trykers was founded in 2013 by a group of physical therapists and their families and friends. Their mission is to encourage participation in activities that promote independence, social interaction, mobility, strength, self-esteem, and quality of life by assisting people in obtaining Amtryke adaptive tricycles through fundraising and volunteer efforts. For more information, visit socaltrykers.wixsite.com/ambucs About Able ARTS WorkAble ARTS Work is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide lifelong learning, community service, and vocational opportunities through the creative arts for people of all abilities and all ages in an environment of warmth, encouragement, and inclusion.For more information, visit www.ableartswork.org

