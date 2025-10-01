Fans Unite: David Kaye Comes to Tulsa Toon Fusion for Panels, Signings, and Exclusive Appearances, October 4-5

David Kaye will be in Oklahoma for Tulsa Toon Fusion from October 4-5! David Kaye will be in Oklahoma for Tulsa Toon Fusion from October 4-5!

From anime to blockbuster films, David Kaye brings his dynamic characters to Tulsa Toon Fusion.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed voice actor David Kaye is heading to Tulsa Toon Fusion on October 4-5, 2025, at the Arvest Convention Center, giving fans of animation, anime, and video games a rare chance to meet the voice behind some of the most thrilling and memorable characters in modern media.From the menacing Megatron in Beast Wars to the heroic Optimus Prime in Transformers: Animated, Kaye has delivered unforgettable performances as Professor X in X-Men: Evolution, Sesshomaru in Inuyasha, Cell in Dragon Ball Z, and Treize Khushrenada in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. He has also brought to life Vandal Savage in Young Justice, Cringer/Battle Cat in the new He-Man series, Vision in Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition and Disney+’s Iron Man and His Amazing Friends, and Arishem in the Marvel film Eternals. Additionally, he has contributed to the English dub of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, voicing Gibeon, and to the English dub of Ranma ½, voicing characters such as Narrator, Principal, and additional supporting roles. Fans can expect engaging panels, signings, and the chance to dive deep into the craft of voice acting with one of the industry’s most versatile talents.David Kaye will be appearing in Hall A at the Arvest Convention Center throughout Tulsa Toon Fusion, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet him in person, participate in Q&A panels, and purchase exclusive autographed merchandise. Fans can find more information and explore David Kaye’s full body of work and exclusive content at www.davidkaye.com

