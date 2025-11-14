Oita Prefecture Hosts Tourism Seminar for U.S. Travel Professionals in Los Angeles

Oita Prefecture Tourism Seminar in Los Angeles Fresh sashimi made with yellowtail from Oita Prefecture Chirashi sushi prepared with Oita’s premium dried shiitake mushrooms

Promoting “Oita, the Onsen Destination” to the U.S. Travel Market

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oita Prefecture held a tourism seminar for U.S. travel industry professionals on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles in Ovation Hollywood. Organized in cooperation with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the seminar brought together representatives from U.S. travel agencies, Japanese government officials, and delegates from Oita Prefecture. The seminar aimed to increase awareness of Oita among U.S. travelers and promote future tourism to the region.◆Event OverviewThe program opened with remarks from Osamu Watanabe, Director General of the Oita Prefectural Tourism Bureau, followed by greetings from Yuko Kaifu, President of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. Director Watanabe delivered a presentation introducing the attractions of Oita Prefecture, accompanied by a promotional video. A lively Q&A session allowed participants to learn more about the prefecture’s tourism resources and travel opportunities.◆ReceptionThe reception began with a toast by President Kaifu, after which attendees enjoyed networking while sampling dishes prepared with ingredients from Oita Prefecture, including:- Yellowtail sashimi (Oita-produced)- Oita Wagyu Beef Steak- Chirashi Sushi with Oita Dried Shiitake Mushrooms- Vinegared Jellyfish and Shrimp Salad- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura- Yellowtail Teriyaki- CheesecakeA raffle drawing held near the end of the evening brought the seminar to a close.◆Positive Feedback From ParticipantsGuests shared comments such as, “I was impressed once again by the richness of Oita’s hot springs,” and “Tasting local ingredients deepened my understanding of the region.” The responses reflected growing interest in Oita’s travel offerings.◆Oita Prefecture’s InitiativesIn recent years, Oita Prefecture has been actively promoting tourism to overseas markets. Through initiatives such as this seminar, the prefecture will continue its efforts to share information and encourage more visitors to the region.

