Three Justices Confirmed to State Courts of Appeal

(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Appointments approved three of Gov. Gavin Newsom's choices for appellate court vacancies in Fresno, Riverside and Los Angeles, filling almost half of the vacancies on the mid-level courts that existed at the end of October.

