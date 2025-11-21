Error to Let Expert Opine Future Costs Based on Phone Calls

The Court of Appeal has reversed a portion of a judgment against the City of Norwalk in an action for catastrophic injuries suffered by a passenger on a bus who hit her head on a metal seat frame and dropped to the floor when the driver suddenly started up while she was walking to the front, holding that a $1.6 million award for future medical costs, stemming in part from expert testimony that was based on three phone calls, cannot stand.

