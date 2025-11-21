Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,614 in the last 365 days.

Error to Let Expert Opine Future Costs Based on Phone Calls

The Court of Appeal has reversed a portion of a judgment against the City of Norwalk in an action for catastrophic injuries suffered by a passenger on a bus who hit her head on a metal seat frame and dropped to the floor when the driver suddenly started up while she was walking to the front, holding that a $1.6 million award for future medical costs, stemming in part from expert testimony that was based on three phone calls, cannot stand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Error to Let Expert Opine Future Costs Based on Phone Calls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more