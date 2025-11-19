Telling Jury Defendant Could Have Presented Evidence, Witnesses Didn’t Shift Burden—C.A.

A prosecutor’s comment in closing argument to a jury that the accused had the ability to subpoena witnesses and present evidence, just as she did, was not an impermissible effort to shift the burden of proof to the defendant, Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held in upholding a conviction on gun charges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.