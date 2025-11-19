Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,097 in the last 365 days.

Telling Jury Defendant Could Have Presented Evidence, Witnesses Didn’t Shift Burden—C.A.

A prosecutor’s comment in closing argument to a jury that the accused had the ability to subpoena witnesses and present evidence, just as she did, was not an impermissible effort to shift the burden of proof to the defendant, Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held in upholding a conviction on gun charges.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Telling Jury Defendant Could Have Presented Evidence, Witnesses Didn’t Shift Burden—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more