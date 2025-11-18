Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,540 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 18, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:33 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 370     Education

 

HB 2042   Health

HB 2046   Gaming Oversight

 

SB 734      Game and Fisheries

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 144

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 961

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended

HB 1043

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 1233

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1260

From Energy Reported as Amended

HB 1652

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 1715

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 1720

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1787

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1811

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1871

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1873

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 1936

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HB 2017

From Energy Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 354

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 356

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended

HR 366

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

HR 367

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 369

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 533

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

SB 734

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 257

A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.           

198-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, November 19, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more