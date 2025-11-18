Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 18, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 18, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:33 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 370 Education
HB 2042 Health
HB 2046 Gaming Oversight
SB 734 Game and Fisheries
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Energy Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Energy Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
198-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.