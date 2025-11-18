Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 18, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:33 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 370 Education

HB 2042 Health

HB 2046 Gaming Oversight

SB 734 Game and Fisheries

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 257 A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 198-4

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.