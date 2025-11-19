Sleep in Heavenly Peace Appoints HR Leader Keily Breeden to Board of Directors

Sleep in Heavenly Peace welcomes Keily Breeden to its Board of Directors. With 25 years of HR leadership experience, Breeden will support SHP's mission to ensure no child sleeps on the floor.

Nonprofit Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Human Capital Expert

SHP's mission resonates deeply with me, and I'm passionate about helping ensure that no child sleeps on the floor.” — Keily Breeden

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, today announced the appointment of Keily Breeden to its Board of Directors. Breeden brings 25 years of human resources expertise across retail, banking, and consulting sectors, positioning her to support SHP's ambitious strategic plan to deliver 450,000 beds by 2030.As Engagement Executive and Head of Human Resources at AlignOrg Solutions, Breeden has extensive experience in organizational transformation, leadership development, and talent management. Her background includes nearly a decade at Lowe's Companies, Inc., where she served as Director of HR Business Partner, partnering with executive leaders of 4,000+ person global technology and innovation organizations. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Synovus Financial Corp. in various HR leadership roles."We're thrilled to welcome Keily to our Board," said Eddie Arnold, Chair of the Board, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "She has a real gift for helping organizations grow in a healthy way. As we work toward getting beds to more kids, Keily’s experience will help us stay focused on what matters most: making sure we're doing right by the children and families we serve, and the volunteers and donors who make it all possible."Breeden's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization, which welcomed 45 new chapters in 2025 and achieved a remarkable 95% efficiency rating. Her experience facilitating executive teams through complex organizational changes aligns perfectly with SHP's priorities of expanding chapter networks, enhancing financial development, and implementing robust operational systems."I am honored to join the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors and contribute to an organization that is making such a profound impact on children's lives," said Keily Breeden. "Having worked with Fortune 500 companies on large-scale transformations, I understand the importance of aligning vision with strategy, developing strong leaders, and building organizational capacity for growth. SHP's mission resonates deeply with me, and I'm passionate about helping ensure that no child sleeps on the floor."Breeden holds a Master of Education in Community Counseling and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is ODCCertified in Organizational Design and holds certifications as a Human Capital Strategist through the Human Capital Institute, as well as KornFerry/Lominger Career Architect, Succession Architect, and Choices Architectcertifications. Her background as a mental health therapist before transitioning to corporate HR brings a unique perspective on human development and organizational culture.In 2024, Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered 75,676 beds through the dedication of volunteers who contributed over 508,000 hours of service. The organization maintains a platinum transparency rating and directs 95.6% of every donated dollar to program expenses. With 114,778 bed requests received in 2024, the need continues to grow, making strategic leadership more critical than ever.AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

From Build to Delivery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.