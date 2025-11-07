Sleep in Heavenly Peace And CarePortal Announce Strategic Partnership To End Child Bedlessness
National Collaboration Combines Bed-Building Volunteers with Technology Platform to Ensure No Child Sleeps on the Floor
Together, the organizations are addressing child bedlessness across America by combining SHP's 370+ chapters and thousands of volunteers with CarePortal's real-time platform connecting child-serving agencies to community responders.
Across the United States, thousands of children go to sleep each night without a bed of their own, sleeping on floors, couches and other unfavorable sleeping conditions—a reality that often signals families in crisis. Through this partnership, verified bed requests from caseworkers, teachers, and social workers will flow directly through CarePortal to SHP chapters, enabling volunteers to build and deliver beds where they're needed most.
"At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we believe no child should have to sleep on the floor," said Luke Mickelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "By partnering with CarePortal, we can place beds exactly where they're needed most, through trusted requests and community responders who are ready to act. Together, we're not just delivering beds; we're delivering comfort, safety, and a reminder to every child that they are cared for."
CarePortal operates across 38 states and has served more than 500,000 children and caregivers by connecting child welfare professionals with over 6,500 church partners and community organizations. The platform enables real-time community response to critical needs, with more than half of requests receiving a response in less than 48 hours.
"When a child sleeps on the floor, a family is in crisis. By partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we get to respond together to restore dignity and hope," said Adrien Lewis, founder of CarePortal. "This is Care-Sharing at its best—neighbors seeing and serving one another. In the process, a child hears, 'You matter. You belong,' and lives are changed on both sides of the connection."
The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to strengthening families through community collaboration. By combining technology, tangible resources, and local relationships, SHP and CarePortal are reimagining how generosity and coordination can address child welfare challenges.
For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit shpbeds.org. For more information about CarePortal, visit careportal.org.
About Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
About CarePortal
CarePortal is a Care-Sharing™ technology platform that connects children and families in crisis with people who want to help. Described by The Wall Street Journal as the "Uber of Foster Care," CarePortal enables real-time community response by connecting verified needs identified by child welfare professionals with local churches and community members ready to help. As a preventative platform of The Global Orphan Project, CarePortal transforms compassion into action to strengthen families and prevent unnecessary foster care placements.
Leigh Ann Dufurrena
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.