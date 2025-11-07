Sleep in Heavenly Peace And CarePortal Announce Strategic Partnership To End Child Bedlessness

Volunteers in the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Phoenix chapter workshop come together to build beds for children in need—a perfect example of the community collaboration that will be amplified through SHP's new partnership with CarePortal.

National Collaboration Combines Bed-Building Volunteers with Technology Platform to Ensure No Child Sleeps on the Floor

By partnering with CarePortal, we can place beds exactly where they're needed most, through trusted requests and community responders who are ready to act.” — Luke Mickelson, founder of SHP

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering beds to children in need, today announced a strategic partnership with CarePortal, a technology platform that connects vulnerable children and families in crisis with caring communities ready to help.Together, the organizations are addressing child bedlessness across America by combining SHP's 370+ chapters and thousands of volunteers with CarePortal's real-time platform connecting child-serving agencies to community responders.Across the United States, thousands of children go to sleep each night without a bed of their own, sleeping on floors, couches and other unfavorable sleeping conditions—a reality that often signals families in crisis. Through this partnership, verified bed requests from caseworkers, teachers, and social workers will flow directly through CarePortal to SHP chapters, enabling volunteers to build and deliver beds where they're needed most."At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we believe no child should have to sleep on the floor," said Luke Mickelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "By partnering with CarePortal, we can place beds exactly where they're needed most, through trusted requests and community responders who are ready to act. Together, we're not just delivering beds; we're delivering comfort, safety, and a reminder to every child that they are cared for."CarePortal operates across 38 states and has served more than 500,000 children and caregivers by connecting child welfare professionals with over 6,500 church partners and community organizations. The platform enables real-time community response to critical needs, with more than half of requests receiving a response in less than 48 hours."When a child sleeps on the floor, a family is in crisis. By partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we get to respond together to restore dignity and hope," said Adrien Lewis, founder of CarePortal. "This is Care-Sharing at its best—neighbors seeing and serving one another. In the process, a child hears, 'You matter. You belong,' and lives are changed on both sides of the connection."The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to strengthening families through community collaboration. By combining technology, tangible resources, and local relationships, SHP and CarePortal are reimagining how generosity and coordination can address child welfare challenges.For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit shpbeds.org . For more information about CarePortal, visit careportal.org About Sleep in Heavenly PeaceSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.About CarePortalCarePortal is a Care-Sharing™ technology platform that connects children and families in crisis with people who want to help. Described by The Wall Street Journal as the "Uber of Foster Care," CarePortal enables real-time community response by connecting verified needs identified by child welfare professionals with local churches and community members ready to help. As a preventative platform of The Global Orphan Project, CarePortal transforms compassion into action to strengthen families and prevent unnecessary foster care placements.

