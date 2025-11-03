Sleep In Heavenly Peace Welcomes Scott Miller as Senior Director Of Chapter Operations

Scott Miller, senior director of chapter operations at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, will lead efforts to ensure no child sleeps on the floor in communities across the nation. The nonprofit organization builds and delivers beds to children and families in need

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the national nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!, proudly announces Scott Miller as its new Senior Director of Chapter Operations.Miller brings over three decades of operational leadership experience and a deep commitment to SHP’s mission. Originally from Ohio, Miller’s journey with SHP began in 2018 when he volunteered during a bed build and delivery event with the San Antonio Chapter. Since then, he has become an instrumental part of SHP’s Texas network, serving most recently as president of SHP-TX, Dallas/Fort Worth—one of the organization’s largest chapters, serving a population of more than five million people.“Scott's professional background, coupled with his deep understanding of the critical importance of helping support our chapters, gives me great confidence in his ability to do a phenomenal job," said Jordan Allen, executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "He knows that our mission succeeds when we provide local leaders with the support and autonomy they need to creatively solve child bedlessness in their own communities. His leadership, passion, and firsthand experience as a chapter president will be invaluable as he helps drive SHP’s next stage of growth."Before joining SHP’s national leadership team, Miller retired from AT&T in 2021 after a 34-year career, including 26 years as a director in operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.In his new role, Miller will lead SHP’s Chapter Support Leadership (CSL) team, focusing on chapter recruiting, development, and operational excellence—all aligned with SHP’s five-year strategic plan to:- Deliver 450,000 beds to children in need,- Grow annualized revenue to $45–$50 million- Expand chapter coverage to reach 40%+ of U.S. ZIP codes by 2029Reflecting on his new role, Miller shared, “I’m honored to join SHP’s leadership team and excited for the challenge ahead. After serving as a chapter leader in Dallas, I’ve seen firsthand how impactful it is when you empower local communities and give chapter leaders the tools and freedom to fulfill the mission. Working together, we can achieve our goals and make sure no child sleeps on the floor.”Miller’s appointment reinforces SHP’s commitment to strengthening its chapter network, investing in leadership development, and achieving sustainable growth across its national footprint.Learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and its mission at shpbeds.org ABOUTSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

