Lift of Yacht Tax Lifts NVRCC's Boat Registration Requests

Removal of Yacht Tax Boosts Requests for Boat Documentation Through NVRCC's Portal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., a Canadian boat registration portal, has recently experienced an increase in registration requests. This occurred around the same time as the lifting of a Canadian yacht tax.Canadian Government’s Decision to Remove the Luxury TaxA luxury tax on private boats as well as aircraft was removed from Canada’s 2025 federal budget . The removal took effect on November 5th, 2025. This tax was introduced in September 2022.The removed tax applied to boats that were valued at either $250,000 Canadian ($177,300 in U.S. dollars) and amounted to either 20% of the amount above that threshold or 10% of the total value. The tax would be whichever of those two numbers was lower.More Ship Documentation Requests for the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., has, since that time, seen a significant increase in requests for Canadian ship documentation. Using the portal, Canadian boat owners can apply for their initial documentation, renewal, reinstatement, and other services.The portal includes rush processing options for those who wish to receive their forms back earlier. Document processors check every form before they are passed on to the authorities.“The removal of this luxury tax can spur better Canadian boat sales. We’ve seen the effect it’s already had on boater enthusiasm through our portal. We’re always glad to help boat owners find exactly what they need to get on the water,” said a spokesperson for the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.Additional Documentation Services Through the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.Beyond documentation on the Large Vessel Register, the portal can be used to apply for a place on the Small Vessel Register , a pleasure craft licence, and other boat forms.For more information about the proper form of Canadian boat documentation, how Canadian ship documentation affects you, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.

