As USCG Warns of Illegal Charters, National Documentation E-Portal Provides Documentation Services

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Documentation E-Portal, an online portal that has US vessel documentation , provides services for researching and documenting vessels, among others. The company encourages vessel owners to avail themselves of the services following the Coast Guard’s recent warnings regarding illegal boat charters.In a press release entitled: “Coast Guard Warns Public of Risks, Consequences Associated With Illegal Charter Operations,” the Coast Guard urged “anyone paying for a trip on a passenger-for-hire vessel” that “if the operators cannot produce appropriate credentials, passengers should not get on the boat.”This has been a problem as, “since January 2025, Southwest (Coast Guard) crews stopped more than 100 illegal charter operations throughout the district, as part of the Coast Guard’s ongoing efforts to protect the maritime public.”Vessels that measure five net tons or more volume and transport people or merchandise on the navigable waters of the United States should be documented with a “Coastwise” endorsement. A vessel that does not have the endorsement is operating in violation of the law.The National Documentation E-Portal offers initial documentation as well as documented vessel renewal and other services.“A charter that seems too good to be true is. Passengers must be wary. However, vessel owners must be careful, too. Proper documentation is necessary before you ever go out on the water. We have helped so many vessel owners to have everything they need when they need it. We look forward to assisting vessel owners to become compliant and stay that way for a long time to come,” said a spokesperson for the National Documentation E-Portal.Other services from the National Documentation E-Portal include a USCG documentation search of documented vessels, an application for a First Preferred Ship Mortgage, a MARAD Waiver, and several others.For more information about avoiding illegal charters, USCG documentation applications, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Documentation E-Portal through their site.

