National Documentation E-Portal Sees More Boat Documentation Requests as Boat Sales Stay High

As Boat Sales Maintain Strength, National Documentation E-Portal Receives Boat Documentation Requests

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The National Documentation E-Portal, a site that assists with Coast Guard boat documentation , has recently seen its sales climb. This comes at the same time as boat sales in America hold firm.Boat Sales in America Have Held SteadyIn a recent edition of “ Boating Industry ,” Jeff Wasil, vice president of environmental compliance and marine technology for the National Marine Manufacturers Association, wrote, “recreational boating in the U.S. generates $230 billion annually, supports more than 36,000 businesses, and builds 95% of boats sold in the U. S. right here at home.”The National Documentation E-Portal Offers Access to Boat Forms and Other ServicesAt that same time, the National Documentation E-Portal has seen an increase in boater registration requests. These include requests for initial documentation, as well as requests for documented vessel renewal , abstracts of title, certified copies of Certificates of Documentation, and more.Through the portal, it is possible to learn more about a particular registered vessel, to apply for the paperwork to facilitate a transfer, and to access other services.“We’re pleased to see that boat sales have continued to not just maintain, but to do well. Our goal has always been, since the beginning, to simplify the documentation process. Regardless of the boat market, we look forward to doing so for many years to come,” said a spokesperson for the National Documentation E-Portal.More Information About Ship DocumentationThe E-Portal has also seen an increase in vessel documentation search volume. Through the search, interested parties can learn about a documented vessel’s dimensions, its particulars, when its Certificate of Documentation was issued, and other information.For more information about filing for vessel documentation, how a Coast Guard documentation center can help, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Documentation E-Portal.

