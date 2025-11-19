Aptia Group Launches Aptia Amplify Partners To Simplify and Accelerate Client Benefit Offerings

Aptia Logo

Kashable named inaugural program partner, bringing responsible credit and financial wellness tools to employees

Aptia Amplify is about helping our clients enable their benefits strategy and expand their offerings, with less work and complexity. ” — Josh Welch, Chief Product Officer Aptia US

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia Group, the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, today announced the launch of Aptia Amplify Partners, a program that gives Aptia clients simplified access to integrated third-party solutions that can enhance employee benefits and improve outcomes.“Aptia Amplify is about helping our clients enable their benefits strategy and expand their offerings, with less work and complexity. Our Amplify Partners will have plug-and-play simplicity with seamless integrations and engagement content, all built into AptiaOne. This is a great option for employers and partners looking to activate results faster and easier - that means raising employee awareness, utilization and ultimately well-being outcomes - with less effort. We're thrilled to already be taking another step in leveraging the power of AptiaOne's new integration and engagement capabilities to enable a better benefits experience for everyone.” Josh Welch, Chief Product Officer Aptia US.Aptia welcomes Kashable - the financial wellness company redefining credit for working America through an employee benefit - as the program’s first partner. Aptia plans to add more than a dozen companies to its partner program by the end of 2026 and today announced its agreement with Kashable. Amid rising financial stress, Kashable’s offering includes affordable loans, credit monitoring, one-to-one financial coaching, and financial literacy tools, with convenient payroll repayment to support responsible use.“Kashable believes financial wellness is a catalyst for empowering employees to thrive, giving them the tools, balance and support they need to navigate life’s unexpected moments,” said company Co-Founder and Co-CEO Einat Steklov. “As the inaugural member of Aptia Amplify Partners, we will work together to advance the state of employee benefits and help employers deliver meaningful solutions employees can trust.”For employers, Aptia Amplify reduces administrative burden and shortens time-to-value with simplified contracting and low-lift deployment. For employees, it easily enables access to benefits alongside embedded education that increases understanding and utilization, promoting a whole-person well-being. For brokers, Aptia Amplify offers a prebuilt pathway to bring integrated solutions to clients, strengthening relationships without the drag of traditional procurement. With Aptia Amplify, clients gain access to simpler integrations and expansion, allowing them to drive their unique strategy while achieving results more efficiently.About Aptia GroupAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About KashableKashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit™ and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. By partnering with hundreds of employers, Kashable helps to provide access to financial health and wellness tools to millions of employees. Founded in 2013, Kashable deploys innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Offering a smart and fast alternative for employees who may otherwise be driven to borrow from retirement plans, higher-rate credit cards, or other higher-cost loans to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, Kashable focuses on providing a path to financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com.

