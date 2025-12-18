APTIA GROUP BRINGS HOME BRONZE BRANDON HALL EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Aptia Logo

Aptia announces Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility recognizing the Aptia Serves initiative.

Aptia Serves started with a simple idea—that giving back should be an integral part of how we do business. This recognition reflects the commitment our employees bring to their communities every day.” — Jaclyn Hastings, Director of U.S. Marketing at Aptia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, is thrilled to announce their Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility recognizing the Aptia Serves initiative. The Brandon Hall Awards are given to organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that empower excellence and have achieved measurable results.The judges of this year’s award recognized Aptia’s continued commitment and impact in the communities where Aptians live and work. In April of 2025, Aptia launched Aptia Serves, its comprehensive community service initiative dedicated to making a positive impact through hands-on volunteerism, charitable partnerships, and employee-driven efforts. Through Aptia Serves, the company actively supported local communities across the country, with planned events and partnerships aimed at addressing key community needs.This award reflects Aptia’s commitment to strengthening the communities where employees live and work, embodying the company's values of trust, partnership, and impact.“Aptia Serves started with a simple idea—that giving back should be an integral part of how we do business, not an add-on,” said Jaclyn Hastings, Director of U.S. Marketing at Aptia. “This recognition reflects the commitment our employees bring to their communities every day and highlights the meaningful impact they are creating through their service and dedication.”This marks the ninth award recognition for Aptia in 2025 and continues to highlight the growth and success of the company.About Aptia GroupAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

