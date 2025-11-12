APTIA GROUP RECOGNIZED WITH GOLD HONORS IN THE 2025 TITAN BUSINESS AWARDS

Aptia Logo

Aptia Group is thrilled to announce their 2025 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 Gold recognition for Customer Experience Department: Team of the Year.

We’re incredibly proud of this award as it recognizes what drives us. Our Customer Experience team leads with empathy, clarity and care, which makes the difference for those who rely on us every day.” — Jeff Williams, President and CEO Aptia Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, is thrilled to announce their 2025 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 Gold recognition for Customer Experience Department: Team of the Year. The TITAN Business Awards spotlight global business leaders for their entrepreneurial drive, corporate achievements and international influence. This award recognizes Aptia’s place within an international community of business leaders setting new standards of success.The Aptia Customer Experience team brings together deeply experienced professionals across customer care, client services, technology and experience design with many team members serving the same client population for multiple years. Their mission from the onset has been to make benefits feel less overwhelming and more empowering for the people who count on them.“We’re incredibly proud of this award because it recognizes what drives us -- helping people feel confident navigating something as personal as their benefits,” said Jeff Williams, U.S. President and CEO of Aptia. “Our Customer Experience team leads with empathy, clarity, and care, and that makes all the difference for the people who rely on us every day of the year.”For more information, visit: https://thetitanawards.com/winner-info.php?id=7763 This season, the TITAN Business Awards received over 5,200 entries from 65 countries, reflecting its prestige as one of the world’s leading international business awards. Submissions covered industries including technology, business solutions, marketing, executive leadership, and entrepreneurship, showcasing how organizations — from emerging ventures to multinational corporations — continue to transform industries through strategy, measurable impact, and innovation.“To our winners, including Aptia Group, this recognition at the TITAN Business Awards affirms the excellence you have achieved and the legacy you are building,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Your work demonstrates how vision, integrity, and determination can transform challenges into lasting success.”About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About TITAN Business AwardsThe TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations driving innovation, growth, and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the program recognizes achievements that challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of international business.

