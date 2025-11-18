Sunergy Systems Founder Howard Lamb adds Solar and Battery Storage to his Puget Sound Home

Jon Lange, Sunergy President and Howard Lamb, Company Founder Howard Lamb & Family Sunergy Installation Team Celebrating another successful installation

Sunergy founder Howard Lamb installs solar + battery system on his family home overlooking Puget Sound, highlighting the company’s clean-energy leadership.

I’ve spent two decades helping others go solar, and I am excited to finally bring this technology to my own home...Experiencing solar firsthand reinforces the value we deliver to our customers” — Howard Lamb

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunergy Systems, one of Washington State’s leading solar design and installation companies, is proud to announce that its founder, Howard Lamb, has installed a complete solar + battery storage system at his home overlooking the Puget Sound on Camano Island.To celebrate the milestone, Sunergy Systems brought in a professional videographer to document the installation. The video highlights the solar and battery technology, the professional installation process, and Lamb’s personal perspective on joining the clean-energy homeowner community.Video (Media-friendly version): Sunergy Video Link (Vimeo) Video (Public YouTube version): Sunergy Video Link (YouTube) Lamb has spent the past 20 years helping guide Sunergy Systems to become a trusted clean-energy provider, installing solar and battery storage systems for more than 3,000 homes and businesses across the Puget Sound region. Over the past 20 years Lamb hasn’t owned a house that was viable for solar, and he specifically selected his new house based on its excellent solar access. This opportunity marks the first time he has gone solar at his own residence. “I’ve spent two decades helping others go solar, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this technology to my own home,” said Lamb. “Experiencing solar and energy storage firsthand reinforces the value we deliver to our customers every day.”Lamb’s new system features 20.3kW of high-efficiency Maxeon solar modules paired with the FranklinWH aPower-2 energy storage solution. The integrated design will allow him to power his home with clean energy, save thousands of dollars in energy expenses, and maintain critical backup capabilities during outages.Since founding Sunergy Systems in 2005, Lamb has led the company’s mission to empower homeowners and businesses with clean, long-lasting energy systems designed for the Pacific Northwest. His home installation represents both a personal milestone and a reaffirmation of his commitment to energy independence and sustainability.“Howard’s decision to go solar underscores the integrity of our work,” said Jon Lange, President of Sunergy Systems. “He has dedicated his career to helping others adopt clean energy, and now he is leading by example at home.”Sunergy Systems’ team designed and installed the system, demonstrating the same craftsmanship and customer-first approach the company brings to every project. Lamb’s system is now powering his home while reducing his family’s carbon footprint and providing security from grid outages with battery back-up.About Sunergy SystemsFounded in 2005, Sunergy Systems is an employee-owned Seattle-based solar-energy design and installation company. With over 3,000 completed residential and commercial projects, the company delivers reliable solar and energy-storage solutions that help customers reduce energy costs and achieve energy independence. Sunergy Systems is known for first-class customer service, technical expertise, and durable system performance.

Sunergy Systems Founder Installs Solar and FranklinWH Battery

