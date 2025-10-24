Sunergy Systems Wins 'Best in the PNW' Gold Award for Second Consecutive Year

Seattle-based Sunergy Systems employee-owners honored by customer support in 2nd Consecutive "Best in the PNW" Gold Award for Best Solar Energy Provider

This award represents the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our incredible team to deliver reliable, sustainable solar solutions every day” — Howard Lamb

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunergy Systems, one of Washington state’s leading solar energy design and installation companies, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Gold “Best in the Pacific Northwest” Award from The Seattle Times—marking the second year in a row the company has received this top honor.Each year, The Seattle Times invites readers to vote for their favorite local businesses across hundreds of categories. Sunergy Systems earned the Gold Award in the Best Solar Energy Provider category, recognizing its commitment to exceptional customer service, high-quality installations, and dedication to advancing renewable energy across the region.“We’re truly honored to be recognized again by our customers and community,” said Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems. “This award represents the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our incredible team to deliver reliable, sustainable solar solutions every day.”Founded in 2005, Sunergy Systems has become a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest’s clean energy movement, with over 3000 solar and battery installations powering homes and businesses across Washington state. As an employee-owned company, Sunergy Systems takes pride in delivering a customer experience rooted in integrity, craftsmanship, and reliable long-term performance.“This back-to-back recognition from The Seattle Times underscores our continued commitment to solar energy and our commitment to helping Washingtonians achieve energy independence,” added Lamb. “We’re grateful to our customers for their ongoing support and to our team of employee-owners for making this achievement possible.”For more information about Sunergy Systems and its award-winning solar installations, visit www.sunergysystems.com

