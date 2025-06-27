Sunergy Systems Celebrates 20 Years of Solar Innovation in the Pacific Northwest

Sunergy Systems Logo Sunergy Installation Team Sunergy Rooftop Solar PNW

Reaching 20 years is a milestone that speaks to our team’s dedication, our loyal customers, and the increasing importance of renewable energy. We’ve grown alongside a passionate community.” — Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned residential solar and battery installation company , proudly announces its 20th anniversary. Since opening its doors in 2005, the company has remained a steadfast advocate for clean energy, helping thousands of homeowners and businesses harness the power of the sun across the Pacific Northwest.For two decades, Sunergy Systems has led the regional solar movement with a reputation for exceptional service, cutting-edge solar technology, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. With nearly 3000 systems installed and more than 23.5 megawatts of solar power deployed, Sunergy has made a lasting impact on both the local community and the environment.“Reaching 20 years is a milestone that speaks to our team’s dedication, our loyal customers, and the increasing importance of renewable energy,” said Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems. “We’ve grown alongside a passionate community that values energy independence and environmental responsibility.”A cornerstone of Sunergy’s longstanding success is its industry-leading SolarClad Warranty— one of Washington State’s most comprehensive solar warranties . This unique protection package offers 25 years on most system components, including manufacturer warranties for panels and inverters, 10-year workmanship coverage, and a 10-year Solar Production Guarantee. The SolarClad Warranty underscores Sunergy’s commitment to long-term customer satisfaction and peace of mind.Sunergy is 100% employee-owned and locally operated, maintaining a people-first culture that values integrity, transparency, and technical excellence. The company has consistently earned top ratings and award-winning industry recognition for its craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and sustainability leadership.About Sunergy SystemsSince 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy and battery back-up storage systems using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State’s most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantees, Sunergy Systems has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. sunergysystems.com

