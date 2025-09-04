SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2025 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD PROGRAM

Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow is proud to announce the 2025 New Product of the Year Award winners.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Security Today , providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow and a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the 2025 New Product of the Year Award winners.The awards honor groundbreaking product development in the security industry. This prestigious program recognizes manufacturers whose technologies and solutions stand out for their ability to advance protection and improve security outcomes.“The products submitted this year are nothing short of inspiring. Each one speaks directly to the end user with real, practical solutions that make a difference,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “From smarter tools to stronger protections, these innovations are pushing the commercial and industrial security industries forward. These entries are not just products; they are powerful solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency and give professionals the confidence to do their jobs better every day. We are excited to celebrate the vision, drive and impact these products are making on the future of security.”All winning products will be recognized in securitytoday.com marketing materials and promotions.The 2025 Award WinnersAccess Control Devices/peripheralsValidiKey Pro, CyberLock, Inc.Access Control Devices/Peripherals - WirelessOMNIKEYSE plug, HIDAccess Control Software/Controllers(TIE) Mercury embedded application environment, HID(TIE) Symmetry Access Control V10, AMAG TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceVerkada History Player Search, VerkadaCameras - NDAA CompliantDC-D6831WRA, IDISCloud Solutions and ServicesHID SAFE (2025 version), HIDConvergence and Integrated Software and Solutions(TIE) Ai-RGUS, Ai-RGUS(TIE) HID Integration Service, HIDCyber Defense SolutionsDigital Executive Protection Platform & Framework, BlackCloakEmergency Communication SystemsClassSecure safety system, i-PRO AmericasEntry Security SystemsAspiroSeries Defendr Door System™, Forte Opening SolutionsFire & Life SafetyTG-7FEM Commercial Fire Multi-Carrier and Dual Path Communicator, TelguardHome AutomationLightSwitch [120] Jeweller series, Ajax Systems Trading FZEIdentity Threat Detection & ResponseDigital Executive Protection Platform & Framework, BlackCloakIntelligent Edge DevicesDC-D6831WRA, IDISIntrusion Detection and Prevention SolutionsMotionCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller, Ajax Systems Trading FZELocks/Safe/Hardware(TIE) Brinks Commercial M91P Rim Panic Exit Device, Hampton Products(TIE) Lockly Guard Duo Interconnected Z-Wave Edition, LocklyMass NotificationAXIS C17 Network Display Speaker Series, Axis CommunicationsMobile AppsSystem Surveyor 2.0, System SurveyorMonitoring SolutionsVelocity Central, HirschNetwork Support SolutionsPerle IOLAN SCR Console Server, Perle SystemsPerimeter ProtectionAcoem ATD (Acoustic Threat Detection) Gunshot Detection System, AcoemSecurity and Risk IntelligenceIPX Flyaway Kit, RGB SpectrumSensors and DetectorsGarrett Guide, GarrettSoftware/IT SolutionsSmart Privacy Masks, IDISUnmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones)Innovation - Maritime Counter-UAS, D-Fend SolutionsUser Authentication/Identification/Credentialing and Management(TIE) Enterprise Passkey Management Solution, HID(TIE) CyberAudit Enroller, CyberLock, Inc.Video Analytics(TIE) Verkada History Player Search, Verkada(TIE) OpenEye Web Services AI-powered Search: Attribute Filters and Similarity Search, OpenEyeVideo IntercomsAjax DoorBell, Ajax Systems Trading FZEVideo Management SystemsMilestone Systems XProtect Evidence Manager, Milestone SystemsVideo Surveillance Cameras AINEXT Modular Camera System, Vicon IndustriesVideo Surveillance Cameras - Dashcam(TIE) Redtiger ViewClear 70 Dash Cam, Tanlink Technology Co.,Ltd(TIE) Wolfbox G900 Tripro Bumper Version Dash Cam, Tanlink Technology Co.,LtdVideo Surveillance Cameras – IP(TIE) AXIS P37 Panoramic Camera Series, Axis Communications(TIE) OpenEye Cloud Cameras, OpenEyeVideo Surveillance Cameras - ThermalHanwha Vision QVGA AI Tele Lens Thermal Bullet Camera, Hanwha Vision AmericaVideo Surveillance Hardware and AccessoriesRhombus N100 Relay Core, RhombusInformation on the 2026 Security Today New Product of the Year award program will be available on securitytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@Converge360.com.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. 