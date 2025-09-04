SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2025 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD PROGRAM
Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow is proud to announce the 2025 New Product of the Year Award winners.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow and a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the 2025 New Product of the Year Award winners.
The awards honor groundbreaking product development in the security industry. This prestigious program recognizes manufacturers whose technologies and solutions stand out for their ability to advance protection and improve security outcomes.
“The products submitted this year are nothing short of inspiring. Each one speaks directly to the end user with real, practical solutions that make a difference,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “From smarter tools to stronger protections, these innovations are pushing the commercial and industrial security industries forward. These entries are not just products; they are powerful solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency and give professionals the confidence to do their jobs better every day. We are excited to celebrate the vision, drive and impact these products are making on the future of security.”
All winning products will be recognized in securitytoday.com marketing materials and promotions.
The 2025 Award Winners
Access Control Devices/peripherals
ValidiKey Pro, CyberLock, Inc.
Access Control Devices/Peripherals - Wireless
OMNIKEY® SE plug, HID
Access Control Software/Controllers
(TIE) Mercury embedded application environment, HID
(TIE) Symmetry Access Control V10, AMAG Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Verkada History Player Search, Verkada
Cameras - NDAA Compliant
DC-D6831WRA, IDIS
Cloud Solutions and Services
HID SAFE (2025 version), HID
Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutions
(TIE) Ai-RGUS, Ai-RGUS
(TIE) HID Integration Service, HID
Cyber Defense Solutions
Digital Executive Protection Platform & Framework, BlackCloak
Emergency Communication Systems
ClassSecure safety system, i-PRO Americas
Entry Security Systems
Aspiro® Series Defendr Door System™, Forte Opening Solutions
Fire & Life Safety
TG-7FEM Commercial Fire Multi-Carrier and Dual Path Communicator, Telguard
Home Automation
LightSwitch [120] Jeweller series, Ajax Systems Trading FZE
Identity Threat Detection & Response
Digital Executive Protection Platform & Framework, BlackCloak
Intelligent Edge Devices
DC-D6831WRA, IDIS
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions
MotionCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller, Ajax Systems Trading FZE
Locks/Safe/Hardware
(TIE) Brinks Commercial M91P Rim Panic Exit Device, Hampton Products
(TIE) Lockly Guard Duo Interconnected Z-Wave Edition, Lockly
Mass Notification
AXIS C17 Network Display Speaker Series, Axis Communications
Mobile Apps
System Surveyor 2.0, System Surveyor
Monitoring Solutions
Velocity Central, Hirsch
Network Support Solutions
Perle IOLAN SCR Console Server, Perle Systems
Perimeter Protection
Acoem ATD (Acoustic Threat Detection) Gunshot Detection System, Acoem
Security and Risk Intelligence
IPX Flyaway Kit, RGB Spectrum
Sensors and Detectors
Garrett Guide, Garrett
Software/IT Solutions
Smart Privacy Masks, IDIS
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones)
Innovation - Maritime Counter-UAS, D-Fend Solutions
User Authentication/Identification/Credentialing and Management
(TIE) Enterprise Passkey Management Solution, HID
(TIE) CyberAudit Enroller, CyberLock, Inc.
Video Analytics
(TIE) Verkada History Player Search, Verkada
(TIE) OpenEye Web Services AI-powered Search: Attribute Filters and Similarity Search, OpenEye
Video Intercoms
Ajax DoorBell, Ajax Systems Trading FZE
Video Management Systems
Milestone Systems XProtect Evidence Manager, Milestone Systems
Video Surveillance Cameras AI
NEXT Modular Camera System, Vicon Industries
Video Surveillance Cameras - Dashcam
(TIE) Redtiger ViewClear 70 Dash Cam, Tanlink Technology Co.,Ltd
(TIE) Wolfbox G900 Tripro Bumper Version Dash Cam, Tanlink Technology Co.,Ltd
Video Surveillance Cameras – IP
(TIE) AXIS P37 Panoramic Camera Series, Axis Communications
(TIE) OpenEye Cloud Cameras, OpenEye
Video Surveillance Cameras - Thermal
Hanwha Vision QVGA AI Tele Lens Thermal Bullet Camera, Hanwha Vision America
Video Surveillance Hardware and Accessories
Rhombus N100 Relay Core, Rhombus
Information on the 2026 Security Today New Product of the Year award program will be available on securitytoday.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@Converge360.com.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.
