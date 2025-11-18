Liquid Logics Announces Partnership with Think Realty to Launch the Think Realty Marketplace Powered by Liquid Logics

Liquid Logics Announces Think Realty Partnership Liquid Logics

Liquid Logics Announces Exclusive Partnership with Think Realty to Launch the Think Realty Marketplace Powered by Liquid Logics

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , a leading cloud-based Loan Origination Software (LOS) platform for private and hard money lenders, is proud to announce a new exclusive partnership with Think Realty, one of the real estate investment industry's most trusted media, education, and events platforms. Together, the companies are launching the Think Realty Marketplace, powered by Liquid Logics, a unified technology-driven solution designed to streamline lender selection, automate pricing, and empower real estate investors with unparalleled access to loan options.Transforming How Real Estate Investors Connect With LendersThis new partnership brings Think Realty directly into Liquid Logics' cutting-edge technology, enabling users to instantly price deals, compare multiple lender programs side by side, and seamlessly submit loan applications, all from one central marketplace.The Think Realty Marketplace, powered by Liquid Logics, provides investors and borrowers with the tools to make informed decisions quickly, while giving lenders a sophisticated, automated channel to reach highly engaged real estate investors."Think Realty is delivering something genuinely powerful with this marketplace," said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. "By combining our advanced LOS technology, AI technology, best execution eligibility and pricing with the Think Realty Marketplace powered by Liquid Logics, we're streamlining the entire lending experience. Investors can price deals instantly across multiple lenders, and lenders gain access to a high-quality, ready-to-transact audience. It's a win for everyone involved."A Natural Alignment of Vision, Values, and InnovationThink Realty, known for its commitment to education, transparency, and elevating the real estate investment community, sees this partnership as both strategic and values-driven."We are beyond excited to begin this exclusive partnership with Sam Kaddah and Liquid Logics!" said Scott Ward, CEO of Think Realty. "As we are both obsessed with client success and improving our overall industry, this is just a perfect fit for all. We see this as a long-term relationship that creates nonstop solutions as the market continues to grow and reach more people. We will continue to educate and create new streamlined systems to meet clients where they are. Ethics is the cornerstone of both of our companies, so this is such a natural fit."Key Benefits of the PartnershipFor Investors & BorrowersInstant Pricing — Compare loan programs across multiple lenders in real timeSmarter Decision-Making — View side-by-side options to choose the best fit for your investment strategySeamless Submission — Submit applications directly to your chosen lender with easeOne Central Marketplace — Access loan tools, education, and industry insights in a single platformFor LendersAccess to a High-Quality Investor Audience — Connect with active, educated, motivated real estate investorsStreamlined Lead Flow — Receive qualified opportunities submitted through an integrated LOSBetter Efficiency — Reduce manual processes and expedite decision-makingPowerful Technology Backbone — Leverage Liquid Logics' 20+ years of innovation in private lending softwareAbout Liquid LogicsFor over 20 years, Liquid Logics has been revolutionizing loan management with cloud-based loan origination software built specifically for private and hard money lenders. The Nova platform streamlines the entire lending lifecycle, from origination to servicing, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and a seamless borrower experience. With cutting-edge technology and customizable solutions, Liquid Logics helps lenders stay ahead in a competitive market.Built for efficiency, visibility, and an exceptional borrower journey, Liquid Logics empowers lenders to stay competitive with powerful automation, deep customization, and enterprise-level security.Our core platform capabilities include:A fully cloud-hosted, end-to-end Loan Management SystemIntegrated CRM tools and lead pipeline managementAutomated underwriting, workflow routing, and decisioningLoan servicing, analytics, and closing document generationInvestor, fund, and portfolio management toolsTechnology engineered for speed, simplicity, and borrower-friendly interactionsHeadquartered in the greater Kansas City area, Liquid Logics supports lenders nationwide with modern FinTech solutions designed for growth and long-term scalability.Discover more at www.liquidlogics.com About Think RealtyThink Realty is the premier media platform for real estate investors, offering timely news, education, events, tools, and strategic insights. Through Think Realty Magazine, digital content, video courses, and industry-leading conferences, Think Realty empowers investors at every stage of their journey with accurate, relevant, and actionable information. The organization is dedicated to helping investors build wealth, manage their time effectively, and lead purpose-driven lives.Benefits of Think Realty:Access to timely market insights, trends, and actionable strategies tailored for real estate investors.Comprehensive educational resources, including video courses, webinars, podcasts, and templates developed by industry-leading experts.High-energy live events and expos where investors can network with top professionals, find tools and vendors, and attend advanced workshops.A robust savings and supplier discount program providing members access to exclusive offers on services, tools, and supplies.A trusted platform committed to investor success, with a mission to help build wealth, optimize time, and empower purposeful living.Learn more at thinkrealty.com.For media inquiries, please contact:

