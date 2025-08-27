NWCC Integration

Liquid Logics Announces New Integration with NWCC, Expanding Nationwide Draw Inspection Services for Private Lenders

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based Loan Management Systems for private and hard money lenders, is proud to announce a new integration with NorthWest Construction Control (NWCC), a trusted leader in nationwide draw inspections and construction lending support. This partnership enhances the construction lending experience by providing lenders with fast, accurate, and transparent inspection services—directly within the Liquid Logics platform.About the NWCC IntegrationFounded in 1985, NWCC has been delivering boots-on-the-ground draw inspections for nearly four decades, pioneering the use of software and cloud technologies to scale its services nationwide. Known for its speed, accuracy, and commitment to integrity, NWCC has become the inspection partner of choice for lenders seeking to streamline construction lending operations while reducing risk.“NWCC is excited to partner with Liquid Logics to provide industry-leading risk mitigation services while unlocking expanded solutions for construction lenders,” said Patrick Dunagan, Owner, Northwest Construction Control.Benefits of the Liquid Logics and NWCC PartnershipThe integration of NWCC’s nationwide draw inspection services into the Liquid Logics Nova platform delivers unmatched value to private lenders and hard money lenders looking to expand or improve their construction lending processes:Seamless Draw Inspections: Order and track inspections directly through the Liquid Logics platform.Nationwide Coverage: NWCC’s team provides boots-on-the-ground expertise across the U.S.Enhanced Risk Mitigation: Accurate, timely reporting helps lenders protect capital and reduce exposure.Trusted Partnership: Both companies share a commitment to innovation, service, and transparency.“At Liquid Logics, our mission is to give private lenders every tool they need to compete and succeed,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. “NWCC’s long-standing expertise in draw inspections, paired with our end-to-end loan management technology, creates a powerful solution for lenders who want to grow construction lending portfolios while maintaining accuracy, transparency, and trust.”About Liquid LogicsBased in Kansas City, Liquid Logics is the nation’s premier provider of cloud-based Loan Management Systems for private and hard money lenders. For more than 20 years, the Liquid Logics Nova platform has streamlined the entire lending lifecycle, from origination to servicing—while ensuring efficiency, transparency, and scalability. With advanced tools for automated underwriting, compliance, and loan servicing, Liquid Logics continues to set the standard for technology-driven lending solutions.About NWCCNorthWest Construction Control (NWCC) has been delivering draw inspection services nationwide since 1985. With a foundation built on integrity, innovation, and service excellence, NWCC provides fast, accurate, and objective inspection reports that lenders rely on to manage construction loans with confidence. By combining boots-on-the-ground expertise with cloud-based efficiency, NWCC has become one of the most trusted inspection providers in the nation.

