Liquid Logics Announces Integration of Stewart Valuation Intelligence to Enhance Property Valuation and Insight Services

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , the nation’s premier technology company in loan origination software for private and hard money lenders, is proud to announce a new integration with Stewart Valuation Intelligence (SVI), a leading provider of appraisal management, automated valuation models (AVMs), and specialty valuation products.This strategic partnership empowers Liquid Logics users with transparent, tech-enabled valuation solutions backed by Stewart’s nationwide scale, precision, and expertise, delivering speed, consistency, and confidence throughout the lending process.As a leader in private lending technology, Liquid Logics is committed to providing lenders with a complete and customizable suite of tools to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and make smarter lending decisions. With the addition of Stewart Valuation Intelligence’s advanced property insight services, lenders gain access to real-time valuation data, automated workflows, and industry-leading appraisal management, all within the Liquid Logics platform.“This integration with Stewart Valuation Intelligence is another example of how we’re helping lenders move faster and smarter,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. “SVI’s data-driven approach to property valuation perfectly complements our mission to simplify private lending through innovation. Together, we’re giving our users the insight and confidence they need to make better lending decisions without slowing down the deal flow.”Stewart Valuation Intelligence’s solutions combine innovative automation, comprehensive property insight tools, and expert human review, ensuring every valuation meets the highest standards of accuracy and compliance. This integration enhances the Liquid Logics ecosystem by supporting the full spectrum of valuation needs from traditional appraisals and AVMs to specialized property assessments for unique lending scenarios.“Partnering with Liquid Logics was a natural fit,” said Aaron Fowler, President, https://stewartvaluation.com/ . “Private lenders operate at a fast pace, and our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and transparency ensures they get reliable valuations without slowing down operations.”The integration represents another step forward in Liquid Logics’ commitment to delivering best-in-class technology that empowers private lenders to stay agile, compliant, and competitive in a fast-changing market.For more information about Liquid Logics and its integrations, visit www.liquidlogics.com About Liquid LogicsLiquid Logics is the nation’s leading technology company in private and hard money lending. Its comprehensive, cloud-based Loan Origination Software (LOS) and Loan Management System (LMS) provide lenders with end-to-end automation, powerful analytics, and configurable solutions designed to streamline processes, mitigate risk, and drive business growth.About Stewart Valuation IntelligenceStewart Valuation Intelligence (SVI), part of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), provides transparent, technology-driven valuation and property insight services to support lenders, investors, and financial institutions nationwide. With a focus on innovation, accuracy, and scalability, SVI delivers appraisal management, AVMs, hybrid valuation products, and data solutions that meet the dynamic needs of today’s lending market.For media inquiries, please contact:

