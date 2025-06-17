Anthem-Award Winning Activist Lisa Hurley’s Début Book Space To Exhale Offers Black Women a Blueprint for Soft Living

Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life, by Lisa Hurley (Wiley, 2025)

The Transformative Title Launches June 17, In Celebration of Juneteenth and Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Space To Exhale is my offering to everyone who has been told to push through exhaustion, burnout, and pain. Enough. It is time for us to rest. It is time for us to relax. It is time for us to exhale.” — Lisa Hurley

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Award-winning activist, Reiki Master, and Caribbean-American writer Lisa Hurley celebrates the official release of her highly anticipated début book, Space To Exhale, available now wherever books are sold.

Timed to coincide with Juneteenth, Caribbean-American Heritage Month, and the second anniversary of The Great Exhale—Hurley’s healing-centered community for Black women—Space To Exhale is a balm, a boundary, and a blueprint for Black women who are tired of the grind and ready to reclaim softness, stillness, serenity—and rest.

“In a society that constantly demands our constant labor and defines our rest as laziness, Space To Exhale is a loving, liberating reminder that we deserve to breathe, without guilt or apology,” says Hurley. “This book is my offering to everyone who has been told to keep pushing through exhaustion, burnout, and pain. Enough. It is time for us to rest. It is time for us to relax. It is time for us to exhale.”

Hurley continues: “Creating Space To Exhale is the next logical step in the purpose-led work I began with my virtual community The Great Exhale, which is on the cusp of an exciting evolution. I am looking forward to sharing the soft-life message even more widely as the book and the community scale.”

Space To Exhale encourages readers to seek life-work balance, and through Hurley’s transformative Exhalation Point™ framework—Know Yourself, Love Yourself, Be Yourself— informs them how to achieve it. The book offers:

A bold, decolonized exploration of rest as resistance

Personal reflections from a proudly Caribbean voice

Tools to help build softness-centered support systems

A radical reimagining of success rooted in ease, not exhaustion

Breathing exercises, journal prompts, meditations, and affirmations to support inner healing

“Lisa Hurley’s Space To Exhale is more than a book—it’s the breath Black women didn’t know we’d been holding and the release we didn’t know we needed, says Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls CODE & Black Innovation Lab, “Lisa creates what bell hooks described as a ‘homeplace’—a space where we can lay down our armor, unburden our spirits, and reclaim our peace. This book is both balm and battle cry, calling us to choose softness over struggle, ease over exhaustion, and stillness over survival. For every Black woman who has ever felt unseen, unheard, or undone—Space To Exhale is an essential read.”

Hurley’s voice, already beloved by her large digital community and loyal podcast listeners, is now immortalized in a work that fuses storytelling, strategy, and sacred rebellion. The book’s release also aligns with launch events hosted by the author, including:

June 17 @ 12PM ET: Virtual Book Launch on LinkedIn Live (via Space To Exhale: The Podcast).

June 21 @ 3PM ET: In-Person Launch Celebration at pocstock HQ, in Newark, NJ. Tickets are available at SpaceToExhaleBook.com/events.

Space To Exhale is published by Wiley, and is available on SpaceToExhaleBook.com and all major booksellers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org. For more information about the book and upcoming events, visit spacetoexhalebook.com.

About Lisa Hurley

Lisa Hurley is a 3x Anthem Award-winning activist, writer, podcaster and community builder. She is the author of Space To Exhale, host of Space To Exhale: The Podcast, and the Founder of The Great Exhale, a virtual community dedicated to the wellness of Black women. Born in the Caribbean and now based in the U.S., Hurley’s advocacy converges at the nexus of self-care, community care, joy, and rest. As a result of her activism, her words have been quoted in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Adweek, and more.

About The Great Exhale

Founded in 2023, The Great Exhale is a virtual community that centers the experiences of Black women, offering resources, events, and discussions aimed at fostering rest and collective healing.

Media Contact:

Lisa Hurley

breathe@spacetoexhalebook.com

https://spacetoexhalebook.com



