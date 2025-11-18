chainfuelz Introduces Solana Integration and Digital Asset Accelerator Program (DAAP)

Tokenize Your Business with chainfuelz

Multi-chain onboarding, DePIN offerings, and custom blockchain builds position the platform for its most significant year of growth.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- chainfuelz, the no-code Web3 onboarding platform that empowers brands to bring users on-chain directly from their websites, is announcing a major expansion of its ecosystem as it heads into 2026. The company confirmed that its full platform — including branded wallets, Web3 identities, tokenized product flows, and user onboarding tools — will be available on the Solana blockchain beginning January 1, 2026.This expansion allows brands to choose between Polygon and Solana while keeping the same email-based wallet experience, website-integrated onboarding, and built-in naming system that chainfuelz offers today. Businesses will be able to launch branded Solana wallets, create community engagement flows, and link products to digital rewards stored on-chain — all without writing code.chainfuelz also announced that DePIN capabilities are officially live, available immediately through third-party partner integrations. Brands can now deploy decentralized infrastructure such as Helium and other Solana-based DePIN systems, earning recurring on-chain rewards from their physical locations. DePIN complements the platform by linking both digital and real-world blockchain participation into one unified framework.The company has also formally introduced its Digital Asset Accelerator Program (DAAP) — a new initiative for Web3 domain owners looking to enhance, package, and prepare their digital assets for market. The program builds a complete environment around a top-level domain, including branded wallets, username sales, product-to-reward flows, tokenomics templates, and a custom landing page for potential buyers. chainfuelz has already begun onboarding early asset owners and prospects into DAAP’s pilot phase.In addition, chainfuelz has opened its doors to custom blockchain builds and integrations, giving companies the ability to leverage chainfuelz’s core infrastructure while layering bespoke utilities, token mechanics, and user-engagement flows on top. Demand for these projects has accelerated rapidly, with a growing pipeline of opportunities spanning Web3 communities, sports, entertainment, and enterprise sectors. Custom builds represent a major revenue opportunity for chainfuelz as more brands seek scalable, turnkey blockchain solutions heading into 2026.“Our goal is to give brands the easiest, most powerful way to engage users on-chain,” said Patrick Maddren, CEO of chainfuelz. “With Solana support coming online, DePIN available now through partners, DAAP launching for digital asset owners, and a strong pipeline of custom blockchain build requests, we’re expanding the ways businesses can leverage blockchain — whether through digital experiences, physical infrastructure, or next-generation Web3 assets.”The Solana integration — including branded wallets, identity minting, and tokenized product flows — will go live on January 1, 2026.

