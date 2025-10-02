chainfuelz Unveils Plans for $FUELZ Utility Token on Polygon

From branded wallets to token launches, $FUELZ enhances how brands connect with their communities.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- chainfuelz, the no-code Web3 platform helping brands onboard their users to blockchain directly from their own websites, today announced plans to launch its native utility token, $FUELZ, beginning with Polygon (ERC-20).Polygon was chosen as the first home for $FUELZ because chainfuelz’s wallet infrastructure, domain minting contracts, and customer tools are already based there. Polygon has also become a leading hub for the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market, which recently surpassed $1.1 billion in total value locked (TVL). This aligns directly with chainfuelz’s core product: linking products to blockchain tokens that unlock engagement, rewards, and loyalty through Blockchain Portal Pages brands can set up on their website in minutes.Future ExpansionWhile Polygon is the immediate focus, chainfuelz is also evaluating plans to bring $FUELZ to Solana in the future. The company’s priority is building adoption on Polygon before expanding multi-chain.Product Progresschainfuelz has already built, tested, and deployed a token on Solana through its dashboard launcher, proving the ability to mint and manage tokens end-to-end. While no liquidity pool was funded for this internal test, it demonstrated the system’s reliability.The company is now completing its Polygon-based ERC-20 launcher, with DEX API integration that will let brands fund liquidity pools directly from the dashboard using non-custodial wallets. At no time does chainfuelz ever take custody of tokens or funds — the platform simply provides the infrastructure and interface (“the pipes”) that connect brands to blockchain.Why $FUELZ, Why NowUnlike projects where the token is the business, chainfuelz was built product-first. The company already generates revenue through domain sales, usernames, Blockchain Portal Pages, and product-linked tokens that brands sell daily.This makes $FUELZ an enhancement, not the foundation. The token adds value by offering discounts on domains and fees, access to tokenization tools, and integration into new platform utilities.The timing reflects the broader shift in markets. Regulatory agencies, major exchanges, and global brands are embracing tokenization as the future of engagement and commerce. chainfuelz aims to stay ahead of this curve, making $FUELZ a natural step forward.$FUELZ Utility$FUELZ will power features across the chainfuelz ecosystem, including:Discounts on Domains — lower pricing on branded Web3 names.Reduced Platform Fees — discounted access to Flow (Blockchain Portal Page) plans.Token Launcher Access — use $FUELZ to launch ERC-20 tokens on Polygon with liquidity pool tools.Integrated Checkout — enable card, crypto, and $FUELZ payments within the buying flow.Early User Airdropschainfuelz will post on its website how early adopters can become eligible for $FUELZ airdrops. Eligibility guidelines will be transparent ahead of launch.Whitepaper & TimelineThe $FUELZ whitepaper will be published in October 2025. The token launch date is TBD, pending finalization of liquidity pool integrations.“This has been a milestone we’ve been looking forward to,” said Patrick Maddren, CEO of chainfuelz. “Our system gives brands the ability to connect with users in entirely new ways and unlock new revenue streams on-chain. $FUELZ enhances this by serving as the utility layer that powers discounts, tools, and engagement across our platform.”Compliance Statement$FUELZ is a utility token only. It does not represent profit-sharing, equity, or ownership in chainfuelz. It is not a security, but a token designed exclusively for discounts, access, and platform utility.About chainfuelzchainfuelz is the no-code platform that helps brands go on-chain in minutes. From branded wallets and Blockchain Portal Pages to tokens, usernames, and airdrops, chainfuelz makes Web3 accessible, secure, and revenue-ready for every business.

