chainfuelz Expands Customer Adoption, Launches Flow-Based Pricing, and Unveils Product Roadmap

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- chainfuelz, the no-code Web3 platform that helps brands onboard their users to blockchain directly from their website, today announced expanded customer adoption under its upgraded platform, alongside a new pricing model and product roadmap designed to accelerate brand engagement and on-chain revenue.This momentum comes as blockchain adoption accelerates across industries like sports, music, and entertainment. Analysts project the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) could reach a multi-trillion-dollar market by 2030, underscoring the shift toward blockchain-powered commerce and engagement.Milestones & UpgradesCustomer Adoption Expands — chainfuelz is actively onboarding new brands under its upgraded platform, reflecting growing demand for no-code blockchain tools.New Flow-Based Pricing Model — chainfuelz introduced a simple, scalable structure that makes it easy for brands to start small and grow:Free Plan — 1 Flow — $0/monthBasic Plan — 5 Flows — $49/monthPro Plan — 20 Flows — $149/monthEnterprise Plan — Unlimited Flows — Custom pricingEach Flow is a no-code Blockchain Portal Page that lets brands onboard users directly from their own website. Every Flow includes a branded wallet, a Blockchain Portal Page to showcase products, product-linked NFTs that mint when customers purchase, username sales managed inside the wallet, crypto or credit card checkout, and an automatic OpenSea collection. This allows any brand to activate Web3 engagement and unlock new revenue streams in minutes.Team Member Access — Brands can now invite team members by authorizing wallets created on the chainfuelz system. These team wallets provide dashboard access with permissions set by the brand, enabling secure, role-based collaboration.Product Roadmap Highlightschainfuelz is preparing to release several major upgrades ahead of year-end:New Checkout Experience — Accept both credit card and crypto payments for items listed on Blockchain Portal Pages.Utility Token Launcher — Available directly in the chainfuelz dashboard, starting with Polygon. The launcher includes a built-in liquidity pool interface, enabling brands to create and manage tokens seamlessly. Future updates will expand all token tools to Solana.Airdrop & Distribution System — Brands will be able to airdrop tokens into user wallets, giving them immediate utility to purchase items directly on Blockchain Portal Pages.“Our mission has always been to make it simple for any brand — big or small — to move on-chain,” said Patrick Maddren, CEO of chainfuelz. “From introducing pricing that scales with growth, and rolling out tools like team access and token launchers, we’re giving brands everything they need to engage their communities and create real commerce on blockchain.”Positioning for the Futurechainfuelz also confirmed it is exploring the tokenization of its own company shares in alignment with broader trends across public and private markets. With major exchanges signaling plans to tokenize securities, chainfuelz sees this as a natural step in preparing for long-term growth.About chainfuelzchainfuelz is the no-code platform that helps brands go on-chain in minutes. From branded wallets and Blockchain Portal Pages to NFTs, usernames, and token launches, chainfuelz makes Web3 accessible, secure, and revenue-ready for every business.

