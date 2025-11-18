California invests nearly $150 million to improve access to health care for Californians

The awards announced today are part of the Providing Access and Transforming Health (PATH) Capacity and Infrastructure, Transition, Expansion, and Development (CITED) initiative, which helps local providers grow their ability to deliver whole-person, community-based care. These investments support services and programs, including in-person care coordination, housing support, and other vital resources. 153 organizations across all 58 counties are receiving these funds – bringing critical, local care to every part of the state.

“PATH CITED represents a vital investment in the future of Medi-Cal and the health of California,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass. “By empowering local providers, many of whom serve historically under-resourced communities, we are strengthening the foundation of a more equitable, person-centered delivery system. Together, we’re creating lasting change that connects Medi-Cal members to the care and support they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and the partnerships that made it possible.”

Through the five-year PATH initiative, launched in 2022, California has awarded more than $1.66 billion to over 2,200 community providers to support improved health care management and delivery through the Medi-Cal system. All awardees are committed to serving historically underserved populations. This work has dramatically expanded access for children and youth, with a 120 percent year-over-year increase in early 2025 alone, and delivering over a million services to those who need them.

These investments not only serve Californians but also result in long-term savings for California’s Medi-Cal program, reducing avoidable emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and long-term care use. For more information about the PATH CITED initiative and today’s awards, visit the PATH website.