Governor Newsom proclaims Transgender Day of Remembrance

PROCLAMATION

California joins people across the country and around the world honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance today. As we commemorate the lives tragically lost to bigotry and violence against transgender people, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the safety and equality of our LGBTQ community.

We meet this solemn day with a clear understanding of the reality we face today, of the escalating and weaponized hate that the LGBTQ community, and transgender and non-gender-conforming people in particular, face daily. The federal administration, while denying the very existence of trans people, is cutting suicide hotlines and mental health supports, while encouraging vile rhetoric toward those already most vulnerable. Anti-LGBTQ legislation across the nation has increased and violence and hate crimes are on the rise.

But in California, we are sending a clear message that hate is never tolerated, and that we will defend the freedom, equality and dignity of all people. We have taken action to create safe environments in our schools and communities, bolster anti-hate programs, support access to and privacy around health care, and advance health equity.

And today, we take time to remember those no longer with us. We ensure that hate will not have final say – that the names and memories of our friends and loved ones are kept alive. We honor them by taking this day as both a memorial and a call to action, to protect our transgender friends and loved ones by fighting for a world that doesn’t just tolerate them, but that celebrates them.

In California, we embrace the full spectrum of personhood, all the possibilities and identities that humanity encompasses. With the trans pride flag raised over our State Capitol today, let us continue to lead with California’s values of respect, equality and acceptance so that all are safe and welcomed in our communities.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 20, 2025 as “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 19th day of November 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State