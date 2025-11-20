Governor Newsom announces next round of film and TV tax credits, hit series Baywatch returning to California

The program continues to deliver on its goal to get people back to consistent work, with this latest round of projects expected to employ an estimated 5,165 cast and crew, along with 35,946 background performers (measured in days worked) over the course of 1,000 filming days statewide. This round, which is the second for TV projects in the newly expanded Program 4.0, will bring $902 million in qualified in-state spending inclusive of $487 million in qualified wages.

“California continues to prove that when we invest in our creative workforce, the industry invests right back in us. These series aren’t just coming home, they’re bringing thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions in wages, and long-term economic value to our state. The momentum we’re seeing is exactly what this program was designed to deliver.” Colleen Bell, Director California Film Commission

Hit series relocating to the Golden State

Shows relocating to California from New York, New Jersey, Hawaii and various international locations include The Night Agent season 4, Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2, and iconic beach series Baywatch, which will be coming back to the California coastline for its 12th year on television. Collectively, these three projects will employ nearly 1,000 California cast and crew members with $116 million attributed to qualified wages – jobs and economic activity that would likely not have come to California without the recent expansion of this program.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to work alongside our partners at the California Film Commission to create an economically sustainable path for keeping a production like Baywatch – so spectacularly tied to this great city and state – right here in Los Angeles,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “We’re especially grateful for the tremendous support from the many public officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, who championed this effort, State Senator Ben Allen, State Assemblymember Rick Zbur, L.A. City Councilwoman Traci Park and L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. This collaboration between government and entertainment truly shows what’s possible when we work together to support local jobs and economic growth, while showcasing the stunning California coast for audiences around the world.”

“I’m excited and honored to be running this iconic show. I started the job in the wake of the California wildfires that devastated the coast and nearly destroyed my house,” states Matt Nix, Baywatch Executive Producer and Showrunner. “I was inspired by the heroism of the first responders who fought to save our community, and I wanted to be a part of bringing filming back to California and showing the beauty and possibility of this incredible place. I’m grateful for the support of my partners and Fremantle and Fox and for the support of the California Film Commission. Baywatch was born in Los Angeles. I’m so glad we can bring it home again.”

Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama of Fremantle adds, “Baywatch has long been a valued part of Fremantle’s portfolio and continues to be one of the most iconic television series worldwide. We are thrilled to receive support from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Baywatch’s home has always been the iconic California coast. Being allowed to bring this next chapter home where it belongs is very exciting.”

Returning shows expand investment in California

Fallout, which moved to the state in its second season, will continue production in California for Season 3. This new season represents a significant investment in the state, with $166.3 million in qualified spending and $89.5 million in qualified wages – a 21% increase in spending compared to its previous season.

“California has always dreamed in cinema. But for far too long we have been letting that dream slip away,” exclaims Jonathan Nolan, Director / Writer / Producer of Fallout season 3. “We are so grateful to the film crews, the state legislators, and everyone who took a stand to protect the creative economy and future of California. We are incredibly proud to be shooting here and investing that money back into the place that gave so many of us our start, and that so many of us call home.”

Returning projects in this latest round of awards include:

Fallout Season 3 (Amazon)

Blood Ties Season 2 & Lot Patrol Season 2 (Imani Media Group)

Forever Season 2 (Netflix)

“I’ve been part of California’s film incentive program since its inception and continuing FOREVER here for Season 2 means everything. This show is both a love story and a love letter to Los Angeles— the city that raised me and shaped my voice as a storyteller,” states Mara Brock Akil, Executive Producer, Forever. “Working with world-class crews while keeping jobs in my community– that’s not just filmmaking, that’s legacy. California nurtures dreamers, and I’m grateful to keep dreaming here.”

Blood Ties and Lot Patrol Producer Manny Halley adds, “Our continued partnership with the California Film Commission allows us to keep our film and television productions in the state of California where the level of support, infrastructure and creative economy expertise on all levels are second to none. We now have four TV series so 2026 will be a busy year for us and the California cast and crew…we’re super excited.”

New series, pilots, and more!

Rounding out this most recent batch of projects are four new television series and two pilots, as well as two new series approved under the state’s Soundstage Tax Credit Program from NBC Universal – The Paper and Dig.

Collectively, these eight projects are expected to bring more than 2,200 cast and crew hires totaling $136 million in qualified wages for over 345 filming days in California.

About California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program

The California Film Commission (CFC) administers the Film & Television Tax Credit Program. Earlier this year, the Governor more than doubled California’s Film and Television Tax Credit program — from $330 million to $750 million — and implemented key updates to keep production, below-the-line jobs, and investment rooted in California.

Since its inception in 2009, California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated over $30.6 billion in economic activity and supported more than 228,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. In years past, for every dollar of tax credit awarded, California has seen massive returns — $24.40 in economic output, $16.14 in GDP and $8.60 in wages.

The expanded program — now one of the largest capped film incentives in the nation — maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to prioritize workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.

For more information about the program, visit www.film.ca.gov.