Governor’s actions and local efforts push permit approvals for LA fire recovery forward at rapid pace

State streamlining and grants lead to faster reviews

This accelerated permitting approval is in part thanks to the Governor’s orders suspending CEQA and Coastal Act requirements to rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by the fires. In alignment with the Governor’s executive orders, local governments have created fast-tracked permitting pathways for fire rebuilds, eliminating unnecessary reviews and streamlining local processes. In addition, local agencies have used $4 million in state grant funding to increase staffing and resources, further accelerating timelines.

As a result, local agencies are processing permits with, on average, fewer than 30 days of local review time.

State support reduces delays

The average time from application to permit issuance for rebuilding homes across these agencies is approximately 85 days, which includes time spent by homeowners and their design teams making revisions to bring their plans up to code.

The Governor has taken a number of actions to streamline this process, including:

Suspending building codes for residents rebuilding from the fires to create certainty and avoid the need to modify applications and lengthen the permitting process. This includes allowing homeowners who built their homes to the standards in the 2019 Building Code to use their previously approved plans, and a suspension of building codes that would have gone into effect on January 1, 2026 , when not all homeowners will have finalized their plans to rebuild.

Providing locals with AI-powered plan review tools, in partnership with Steadfast LA, Autodesk, and Amazon, to enable homeowners and their designers to review and refine plans before submitting them to local agency reviewers, saving homeowners time and cost. Early results from LA City and County show that this tool improves efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and speed of the rebuilding process. You can sign-up for AI-powered plan review in LA County here, in the City of LA here, and in Malibu here.

Trump abandons LA fire survivors

In addition to taking action to speed rebuilding, the Governor is also standing up for the Altadena and Palisades communities by calling out Congress and the White House for failing to approve long-term disaster funding for survivors of last year’s catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

While Trump dines with a Saudi prince and builds his “royal” ballroom at the White House, California continues to address the impacts of the unprecedented firestorms from earlier this year, with little help from the Trump administration.

California submitted its formal request for a federal disaster supplemental appropriation of $39.68 billion in February, following fires that killed dozens, burned thousands of homes, and caused billions in damage.

So many months later, Congress has not acted to authorize the long-term recovery aid typically granted early in the next session after disasters of this magnitude.

This level of inaction is unprecedented. After Hurricane Ian, after the Camp Fire, after the Maui fires, after floods in the Midwest, Congress moved quickly, Republicans and Democrats together, to help survivors rebuild. But for the people of Los Angeles, for tens of thousands of Californians who lost everything, the federal government is missing in action.