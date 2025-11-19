Chef Curtis Duffy’s Ever Retains Two Michelin Stars in the 2025 Michelin Guide

Ever is the creative obsession of world-renowned Chef Curtis Duffy. (Shot by Kyle La Mere)

A reaffirmation of excellence strengthened by Michelin’s Service Award, reflecting the depth and care of Ever’s hospitality team

I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished this year. We’ve experienced a lot of change and growth, and I’m grateful that our commitment to our guests’ experience has stayed consistent.” — Chef Curtis Duffy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever , the celebrated restaurant led by Chef Curtis Duffy , is honored to share that it has been awarded Two Michelin Stars in the 2025 Michelin Guide, as well as Michelin’s Service Award recognizing the restaurant’s exceptional front-of-house hospitality.This recognition affirms Ever’s place among the most exceptional restaurants in the world and reflects the unwavering commitment of Chef Duffy and his team to their craft–to precision, creativity, and the pursuit of beauty through food.Since opening in 2020, Ever has become synonymous with modern fine dining at its most intentional and expressive. Guided by Duffy’s artistry and relentless curiosity, the restaurant continues to evolve–each menu a reflection of the seasons, the team’s collaboration, and the emotional impact of design, detail, and storytelling.From its architectural precision to its deeply personal approach to service, Ever is more than a restaurant. It is an experience–one that connects guests to the craft and creativity that define Duffy’s life’s work.“I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished this year. We’ve experienced a lot of change and a lot of growth, and I’m grateful that our commitment to our guests’ experience has stayed consistent through it all,” shared Chef Curtis.Ever remains one of the most acclaimed dining destinations in the world, continuing to shape the future of gastronomy through imagination, discipline, and emotion.For more information or to make a reservation, visit Ever’s website at www.ever-restaurant.com IMAGES Click here for images of Chef Curtis Duffy, shot by Kyle La Mere.ABOUT EVEREver is the creative obsession of world-renowned Chef Curtis Duffy – a destination for diners seeking an epic, highly personal culinary journey. The restaurant offers an 8- to 10-course tasting menu crafted by one of the country’s most celebrated and artistic chefs, presented in a 2½-hour experience defined by precision, beauty, and extraordinary service. Located at 1340 W. Fulton Street in Chicago, Ever is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., by reservation only. www.ever-restaurant.com ABOUT CURTIS DUFFYChef Curtis Duffy is a Michelin-starred chef and co-owner of Ever and After in Chicago. Widely regarded as one of the country’s top culinary talents, Duffy has earned multiple Michelin stars throughout his career and continues to shape the future of fine dining.Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Duffy began his epicurean journey at Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago, followed by roles at Trio, Alinea, and Avenues, where he earned two Michelin stars. In 2012, he opened his own restaurant, Grace, which went on to earn three Michelin stars for four consecutive years and was named Best Restaurant in the World by Robb Report in 2013. His story to build the restaurant was featured in the hit 2015 Netflix documentary For Grace.In 2020, Duffy opened Ever, which has earned two Michelin stars annually since its debut. He followed with After, a neighboring bar named one of Esquire’s 2023 Best Bars in America, and The Canvas by Ever, a venue for customizable upscale events.Duffy has received numerous accolades, including the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes (2016). He has appeared on Top Chef, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and The Bear, where his dishes and both Ever and After were featured on-screen.He serves on the advisory board of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, where a scholarship is awarded in his name, and is a member of the Disciples d’Escoffier International. His book, Fireproof: Memoir of a Chef, was listed on the USA Today Best-Selling Booklist following its 2025 release.Duffy lives between Chicago and Miami with his wife, Jennifer, and their respective children.Visit his website at www.curtisduffy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.