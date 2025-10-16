DOG. Hotel | Daycare Expands with Luxe New Lakeshore East Location

DOG. Hotel | Daycare, Chicago’s only privately owned, 24-hour luxury dog care facility, is setting a new standard in pet hospitality with the soft launch of its highly anticipated Lakeshore East location on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Bridget Lyons isn’t just a business owner—she’s a trailblazer in the pet care industry, with nearly two decades of hands-on experience shaping some of the country’s top dog daycare and boarding brands.

Chicago’s Premier Privately-Owned Dog Care Facility Brings Unparalleled Service, Safety, and Sophistication to a Second Location

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOG. Hotel | Daycare , Chicago’s only privately owned, 24-hour luxury dog care facility, is setting a new standard in pet hospitality with the soft launch of its highly anticipated Lakeshore East location on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The 11,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is designed with canine comfort in mind, offering an elevated experience that prioritizes safety, cleanliness, and personalized care.At the helm of this expansion is Bridget Lyons , a visionary entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the pet care industry. Lyons’ impressive career began with the development of Pooch Hotel, later acquired by Petco in 2011, where she continued as Director of Operations. Recognizing the limitations of corporate pet care, she set out to create something better—a business rooted in integrity, service, and an unwavering commitment to canine well-being. This vision became DOG. Hotel | Daycare, which first opened its doors at 1030 N Halsted St in 2015 and is now poised for expansion.“Our philosophy has never been about rapid growth or selling out to investors,” says Lyons. “DOG. is built on thoughtfulness, quality, and an intimate understanding of what dogs need to thrive. This isn’t mass-market dog care; this is the ‘limited edition Gucci’ of pet hospitality.”AN UNPARALLELED APPROACH TO PET HOSPITALITYThe new Lakeshore East location raises the bar for luxury pet care with its meticulously designed, purpose-built facilities. Unlike traditional dog daycares that retrofit existing spaces, DOG. is engineered from the ground up for optimal hygiene, comfort, and functionality.Standout features include:—Custom-built suites with tempered glass fronts, raised beds, televisions, and en-suite webcams, so owners can check in on their pups anytime.—State-of-the-art ventilation systems that remove airborne contaminants, ensuring fresh, filtered air 24/7.—Certified indoor dog parks, cleaned and disinfected around the clock for a pristine play environment.—A proprietary cleaning system—no outdated mop-and-bucket methods here. DOG. uses a specialized vacuum system to eliminate dirt, hair, and debris at all times.—True 24/7 human supervision—not just cameras, but real, trained professionals monitoring and caring for the dogs.—Concierge-level services, including spa grooming, massage therapy, and dedicated pet transportation.DOG. is also deeply rooted in the local community. Unlike large corporate competitors, Lyons and her team are available to clients every day, offering direct, personalized service. Her phone number is even listed on the DOG. website—an unheard-of level of accessibility in the pet care industry.BRIDGET LYONS: THE WOMAN BEHIND THE BRANDBridget Lyons isn’t just a business owner—she’s a trailblazer in the pet care industry, with nearly two decades of hands-on experience shaping some of the country’s top dog daycare and boarding brands. She’s also a queer country-blues artist who has been nominated twice for a CMA Award and has performed with renowned musicians, from famed bluegrass artists to R&B legends including Brandy Norwood (aka Brandy).Her entrepreneurial spirit extends far beyond DOG. In addition to running two premier pet care facilities, Lyons also owns:—Yard Bark Social, an outdoor dog daycare in Downers Grove, IL.—Luxe Pet Transportation, a national pet transport service based in San Diego, CA.—Beerdana, a novelty beverage accessory manufactured in the U.S. and sold internationally.She is also an executive producer of multiple creative projects, including:—Cheers, Queers, a Dear-Abby-style podcast.—Treathound, A Relentless Pursuit, a TV series launching in 2026.—Music from Appalachian folk artist Tyler Sjöström.Despite her wide-ranging ventures, Lyons remains laser-focused on setting a new gold standard for pet hospitality. At DOG., she has built a team that not only delivers unparalleled care but also mentors future leaders in the industry. Staff members receive hands-on training in critical thinking, operational strategy, and leadership—ensuring that DOG. is as much about people as it is about pets.THE FUTURE OF DOG. HOTEL | DAYCAREDOG.’s expansion into Lakeshore East marks just the beginning of a deliberate, carefully planned growth strategy. While many competitors rush to franchise or sell to investors, Lyons has a different approach: measured, thoughtful expansion that never compromises quality.“We will likely open a third location in the future,” Lyons says, “but like all good things, it will happen in due time. We refuse to dilute our standards.”With the launch of DOG. Lakeshore East, Chicago’s pet owners now have access to an elevated level of care—one that prioritizes transparency, sophistication, and, above all, the well-being of their beloved dogs.With its unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and top-tier service, DOG. Hotel | Daycare is poised to redefine luxury pet care in Chicago and beyond.IMAGERY Click here for images of Bridget Lyons and the new DOG. Hotel | Daycare location.ABOUT DOG. HOTEL | DAYCAREDOG. Hotel | Daycare is Chicago’s only privately owned, 24-hour luxury dog care facility. Founded by industry veteran Bridget Lyons, DOG. offers an elevated experience in daycare, boarding, grooming, and transportation, with a focus on safety, cleanliness, and unmatched service. With locations on Halsted and the upcoming Lakeshore East, DOG. is redefining pet hospitality with a boutique approach designed for discerning pet owners.

