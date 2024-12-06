Revolution Cannabis Sweeps Best in Grass Awards with 13 Wins, Expands Retail Presence Across Illinois

In November of 2024, the company celebrated the grand reopening of its Mount Prospect and Schaumburg locations under the Revolution Dispensary banner, joining existing locations in Moline, Maryville, and Normal to create a cohesive five-store network across the state. "The alignment of our award-winning products with our retail presence reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint of the cannabis experience," said Oscar Carrillo, Marketing Director at Revolution Cannabis. Revolution Cannabis has officially cemented its status as Illinois' most awarded cannabis brand, sweeping the Best in Grass (BiG) Illinois Awards with an extraordinary 13 wins across 16 categories.

Record-breaking performance and retail expansion underscore Revolution Cannabis' commitment to quality and innovation in the Illinois cannabis industry

]This prestigious recognition from the BiG Awards is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence, and to the passion we pour into every strain, every product, and every experience we deliver.” — Craig Johnson, CEO of Revolution

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Cannabis has officially cemented its status as Illinois' most awarded cannabis brand, sweeping the Best in Grass (BiG) Illinois Awards with an extraordinary 13 wins across 16 categories. Revolution's performance, which includes an impressive haul of 9 golds, 3 silvers, and one bronze, has set a new benchmark in the state's cannabis landscape.This historic win builds on Revolution's distinguished reputation, adding to its 28 High Times Cannabis Cups and 6 Budtender Choice Awards, including "Best Overall Brand." The BiG Illinois Awards, launched this year, already carry significant weight in the industry, born from a team with over a decade of expertise in organizing the world's largest cannabis competitions. Revolution's achievements place it firmly at the forefront of a highly competitive market, reinforcing its leadership in innovation, quality, and consumer appeal."We're beyond thrilled to have received such prestigious recognition from the BiG Awards," said Craig Johnson, CEO of Revolution. "This victory is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence, and to the passion we pour into every strain, every product, and every experience we deliver to our consumers."SETTING THE GOLD STANDARD FOR CANNABIS IN ILLINOISThe Best in Grass (BiG) Awards recognize the top licensed cannabis products across the nation, judged by real consumers in a uniquely authentic format. Over a period of 4-8 weeks, anonymous judges sampled and evaluated each entry from the comfort of their homes, lending an unbiased, grassroots perspective to the awards. Revolution's 13 wins reflect its unwavering commitment to creating exceptional products that resonate deeply with the Illinois cannabis community."These awards are a powerful validation of the dedication and expertise that drive our team every day," said Dan Hallanger, PhD, COO at Revolution Cannabis. "To our loyal consumers and supporters, thank you for inspiring us to keep pushing the boundaries of cannabis genetics."EXPANDING THE REVOLUTION EXPERIENCE ACROSS ILLINOISBuilding on this momentum, Revolution Cannabis announces the completion of its strategic retail expansion, unifying its dispensary presence across Illinois. On November 8, 2024, the company celebrated the grand reopening of its Mount Prospect and Schaumburg locations under the Revolution Dispensary banner, joining existing locations in Moline, Maryville, and Normal to create a cohesive five-store network across the state."The alignment of our award-winning products with our retail presence reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint of the cannabis experience," said Oscar Carrillo, Marketing Director at Revolution Cannabis.ABOUT REVOLUTIONRevolution is redefining the cannabis experience by setting new standards for quality, genetics, and innovation. With five Revolution Dispensary locations across Illinois, the company offers convenient access to its premium product line, from award-winning flower and pre-rolls to vapes, extracts, and edibles. Guided by a passion for top-tier genetics and unparalleled quality, Revolution is committed to leading the industry into the future while delivering exceptional experiences to consumers across Illinois.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.