Tenovi Cellular Gateway Earns Fall 2025 Digital Health Award® for Improved Adherence in Remote Monitoring

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leading remote health solutions provider and the No. 11 healthcare company on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, is honored to announce that its Tenovi Cellular Gateway has received a Fall 2025 Digital Health Award. The device was recognized in the Connected Digital Health category for Telehealth/Remote Patient Monitoring.The Fall 2025 Digital Health Awards competition featured 65 categories judged by a panel of health information and digital media experts. This recognition highlights the Gateway's streamlined connectivity, which directly translates into improved patient adherence and successful data transmission.“Sustained patient adherence is the foundation of effective remote monitoring programs,” said Nizan Friedman, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Tenovi. “Remote monitoring depends on managing many factors, beginning with ease of use. The Gateway’s visual cue system and simple connectivity with more than 50 Bluetooth devices improves adherence and provides consistent data transmission to overcome common technical barriers that can plague long-term RPM success."The Tenovi Cellular Gateway is engineered to maximize patient adherence through intuitive features.About the Tenovi Cellular Gateway- Simple Visual Reminders: The Gateway utilizes a red light reminder every morning to prompt patients to take their vital sign measurement or medication,for improved adherence.- Transmission Confirmation: Once a measurement is taken, the Gateway's light turns green, providing clear visual assurance that the reading has beensecurely transmitted to the physician or care team.- Seamless Connectivity: The Gateway supports virtually any Bluetooth RPM device without the need for a smartphone, app, or Wi-Fi. No patient is leftbehind with a multi-carrier SIM, direct carrier contract, antenna tuned to USA, and Wi-Fi fallback plan- Universal Device Support: Multiple Tenovi and partner Bluetooth devices, such as Pillboxes, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, and pulseoximeters, can connect simultaneously.About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 50 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com About the Digital Health AwardsThe Digital Health Awards® , administered by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC) SM, honor the world's best digital health resources. The competition is held twice a year and recognizes high-quality electronic, mobile, and social media resources for both consumers and health professionals.

