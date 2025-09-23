Flint Rehab and Tenovi Launch Landmark NIH-Funded Trial to Test Remote Therapeutic Monitoring in Stroke Rehabilitation

Flint Rehab, Tenovi, Rancho Research Institute and Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center launch NIH-funded trial testing RTM in stroke rehab.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flint Rehab and Tenovi , two healthcare technology innovators co-founded by Nizan Friedman, Ph.D., CEO and Daniel Zondervan, Ph.D., CTO, have announced their first formal collaboration, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded clinical trial that breaks new ground in how stroke recovery is remotely monitored outside the clinic.This study is one of the first randomized controlled trials in the country specifically focused on using a remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) program to track home exercise during stroke rehabilitation. The study could redefine how therapists track progress and maintain patient engagement remotely during the critical early months of stroke recovery.The trial combines Flint Rehab’s MiGoTracker, an FDA listed wearable wrist sensor that monitors adherence to prescribed home exercises with Tenovi’s Cellular-Connected Gateway which securely transmits exercise data in real time through the Tenovi Cloud to Tenovi’s RTM data platform. This integrated, plug-and-play approach does not require smartphones, apps, or Wi-Fi, making it easy to manage for neurorehabilitation patients. It also gives physical and occupational therapists a streamlined, Medicare-billable way to follow patients between visits, intervene sooner, and adjust care plans based on real-time activity data.In collaboration with Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center (Rancho), one of the nation’s top stroke rehabilitation hospitals, and its research partner Rancho Research Institute (RRI), the study will follow 50 participants recovering from subacute stroke. Patients will be randomly assigned either to a MiGo Tracker RTM program or standard home exercise instructions without monitoring. Weekly therapist check-ins will be supported by Tenovi’s HIPAA-compliant RTM dashboard that integrates with Rancho’s electronic health record.Susan Shaw, MD, the study’s Principal Investigator at RRI and Rancho’s Associate Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Neurology, highlighted the need for tools that extend rehabilitation beyond the walls of the hospital: “Rancho Research Institute and Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center are proud to build on our long tradition of innovation in stroke rehabilitation by partnering with Flint Rehab and Tenovi. For our patients, recovery is shaped not only by what happens in therapy sessions but also by how consistently they engage in exercise at home. This trial gives us the chance to evaluate whether wearable technology and remote monitoring can strengthen that connection, while also giving therapists clearer, more timely insight into each patient’s progress. We are excited to help develop a more responsive model of stroke rehabilitation that benefits both patients and care teams.”Primary outcomes will focus on the Fugl-Meyer Assessment for upper extremity (FMA-UE) score at three months, with secondary measures capturing implementation feasibility, therapist workload, and potential reimbursement revenue.“Combining Flint’s proven rehab technology with Tenovi’s RTM infrastructure brings a scalable, reimbursement-ready solution to the neurorehabilitation,” said Nizan Friedman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of both Flint Rehab and Tenovi. “We believe this can close the gap between clinic and home by engaging patients in their therapy and giving therapists a tangible way to monitor progress, intervene earlier, and improve outcomes.”Flint Rehab is the number one global leader in the number of gamified neurorehab devices delivered, with over 50,000,000 repetitions completed. Its award-winning neurorehabilitation devices, FitMi and MusicGlove are trusted by clinicians and universities and used in over 300 rehab facilities, 450 hospitals, 10,000 homes and 41 countries.Tenovi provides infrastructure for more than 40 FDA-cleared devices, powering remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs nationwide. The company has shipped over 268,000 devices, served more than a quarter million patients, and is ranked No. 11 in healthcare on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; No. 55 overall, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston Metro.About Flint RehabFlint Rehab is dedicated to reinventing the way stroke survivors recover. Our experienced team of neuroscientists creates next-gen rehabilitation tools using the latest clinical research and gamification. Our most popular products, FitMiand MusicGlove, have empowered thousands of people to increase mobility and regain a positive outlook on life. We also provide educational resources and community support to motivate survivors to rebuild a life full of the activities they love. For more information, visit https://www.flintrehab.com/ About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 40 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com About Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation CenterFor more than 125 years, Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center (Rancho) has set the standard in rehabilitative medicine, excelling in patient-centered care, medical education, and research. As part of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services—the second-largest municipal health system in the United States—Rancho is internationally recognized as a leader in neuro-rehabilitation and is ranked among the nation’s top rehabilitation hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. It provides comprehensive, needs-driven care and access to innovative treatments to help patients achieve maximum independence. Its mission: To restore health, rebuild life, and revitalize hope for persons with a life-changing illness, injury or disability. For more information, visit www.rancho.org About Rancho Research InstituteSince 1956, Rancho Research Institute (RRI), a non-profit 501(c)(3), has advanced research and education to improve quality of life for people with disabilities. In partnership with Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, RRI leads clinical trials and research programs that bring patients access to breakthrough therapies and technologies while supporting clinicians in delivering state-of-the-art care. With innovation, compassion, and collaboration as its foundation, RRI is advancing discoveries that are reshaping the future of rehabilitation and turning research into results that matter. For more information, visit www.ranchoresearch.org

