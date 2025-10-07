Tenovi and Lōvu Health Launch Custom Remote Patient Monitoring Kit to Improve Maternal Outcomes Nationwide

Custom Remote Patient Monitoring Kit Aims to Reduce Maternal Risk and Improve Outcomes

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leading remote health solution provider and the No. 11 healthcare company on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, today announced a new partnership with Lōvu Health , an innovative maternal health company dedicated to supporting expectant mothers. Together, the organizations have launched a custom remote monitoring kit designed to track vital signs during pregnancy.Despite advances in healthcare, maternal outcomes remain a national concern in the U.S. After a decline in 2023, the maternal mortality rate rose slightly from the final 2023 rate of 18.6 deaths per 100,000 live births to an estimated 19.0 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024, according to provisional data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics [1,2]. The U.S. rate remains among the highest in the developed world [3].Addressing preventable risks requires visibility into maternal health between visits. The Lōvu–Tenovi partnership introduces clearer visibility with custom maternal remote patient monitoring (RPM) kits. The kit includes Tenovi’s Cellular Connected Blood Pressure Monitor, Scale, and Fetal Doppler. All the devices seamlessly connect through Tenovi’s proprietary Cellular Gateway, which automatically collects patient readings and shares them with Lōvu. Expectant mothers can view their results through the Lōvu App, while care teams access the same data in real time to monitor health and intervene early when needed.“For many pregnant women, especially those in rural or underserved areas, continuous access to care is limited,” said Noel Pugh, Founder and CEO of Lōvu. “With Tenovi’s connected technology, we can bridge that gap and give providers the real-time insights they need to support healthier pregnancies.”By providing consistent, real-time data in maternal health, the Lōvu–Tenovi partnership enables clinicians to identify complications early, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and keep mothers more engaged in their care. This approach aligns with a growing movement to use technology not only to treat illness but to also unlock preventive care and improve long-term outcomes.“Tenovi’s mission is to simplify remote care for every patient, across any condition,” said Nizan Friedman, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Tenovi. “Partnering with Lōvu to support expectant mothers is a natural extension of our platform, and how custom RPM kits can be added to address the unique needs of specific populations, especially at a time when maternal health outcomes in the U.S. require urgent attention.”With more than 180 partner organizations and over 250,000 patients served nationwide, Tenovi continues to expand its impact through collaborations that bring simple, scalable technology to new use cases.About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 40 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com About LōvuLōvu Health delivers an first in world AI-powered, augmentative model of maternal care that helps clinicians predict risk, manage populations, and engage mothers before complications arise. The platform uses intelligent data insights to connect mothers with trusted partners in nutrition, lactation, genomics, and birth support. Lōvu eases clinician workload, improves outcomes, and helps payers and providers modernize maternal health delivery. To learn more about Lōvu, please visit https://elovu.health/ [1] American Hospital Association. (2025, February 6). CDC: U.S. maternal mortality rate declined in 2023. AHA News. https://www.aha.org/news/headline/2025-02-06-cdc-us-maternal-mortality-rate-declined-2023 [2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics. (n.d.). Provisional maternal death rates: Vital Statistics Rapid Release. U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/provisional-maternal-deaths-rates.htm [3] World Health Organization. (2025, April 10). Maternal mortality ratio (per 100,000 live births) [Indicator]. WHO Data. https://data.who.int/indicators/i/C071DCB/AC597B1

