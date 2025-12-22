World Series of Armwrestling ends 2025 with Season 3 release on Tubi TV

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Series of Armwrestling , the premier Tournament Armwrestling Series in the World continues to break through sports barriers and beyond, as they recently aired the Full Season 3 WSA Tournament Series on Tubi TV last week.“Armwrestling is slowly developing into a recognizable and widely respected mainstream sport, and network relationships such as ours with Tubi TV are the foundational building blocks for arm wrestling to continue to grow!” Gregg Sharp, CEO of World Series of Armwrestling as well as G2F Media Group recently stated.Season 3 marks a long journey for World Series of Armwrestling which started airing Season 1 in 2023. Since then, WSA has grown their episodes from the initial 5 then 10 and now to a 14-episode season relying heavily on the relationship with Tubi to create a legitimate presence and sports series.“I value the relationship with Tubi for many reasons, but the most important one is that it legitimizes the sport as not only worthy of being seen on a network platform, put also as a place where the athletes can be documented as the real people they are, and not a fictious movie character or bar room athletes. We have to take small steps in this space because the stereotyping of arm wrestling is real, however we continue to get yes’ where those before us received no’s…” says SharpSeason 4 is in post-production says Sharp and he is looking to break the $200,000 cash and prize money barrier this year in Season 5. He also let us know that Season 1 of the groundbreaking series “The House” should be done late winter for an early spring airing.For more information on the World Series of Armwrestling, visit them on the web at www.armwrestlingseries.com or on Instagram @World_series_of_armwrestling

