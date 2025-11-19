Life After Ball Hosts 5th Annual Turkey Drive to Support Families in Need Across Atlanta This Holiday Season
Life After Ball celebrates its 5th year of serving Atlanta families with free turkeys, meals, and essentials during a time of rising economic hardship.
The Turkey Drive will provide families with a frozen turkey, two sides and cornbread, and hot meals, along with clothing and essential items for individuals experiencing homelessness. All meals and items will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
As families across the country continue to navigate the effects of inflation and rising costs, The LAB remains committed to being a consistent source of support and relief in the Atlanta community.
“With the state of the economy and the challenges so many families are facing, we’re grateful to be able to give back,” said Jermal McCoy, CEO of The LAB. “It’s an honor to serve our community and ensure that every family has the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal this holiday season.”
The LAB’s Turkey Drive has grown significantly over the past five years, becoming one of the most anticipated community events of the holiday season. Through partnerships, volunteers, donors, and local supporters, The LAB continues to expand its reach and impact—bringing hope, nourishment, and dignity to those who need it most.
Event Details
What: 5th Annual Turkey Thanksgiving Drive
When: Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM (while supplies last)
Where: West Hunter Street Baptist Church
1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
